Is Evelin Dating Raul on 90 Day Fiancé? Did She & Corey Break Up?

Tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way features a surprising guest appearance by Evelin and Corey‘s friend Raul Cabrera. For those who need a refresher, Raul was Corey’s one and only friend in Ecuador earlier this season, before Raul dropped a bombshell and told Corey that he and Evelin had a fling in the past.

Last week’s episode promo saw Corey asking Raul if he wants to be with Evelin. Raul responds “of course. Evelin is the most beautiful girl,” which garners a reaction from the rest of the cast and causes Corey to get up and walk away. Evelin appeared to laugh off Raul’s comments, but the clip raises the question: are Evelin and Raul dating today? Did she and Corey break up after filming wrapped up for the season? Here’s what we know:

Raul Told Corey That He & Evelin Hooked Up Earlier This Season

On an earlier episode of the show, Raul admitted to hooking up with Evelin a few times before she and Corey started dating, which didn’t sit well with Corey.

In the clip above, Raul says, “I have something to tell you and it’s been killing me. I have to get it off my chest. I don’t know if you know, but a few years ago, Evelin and I had a fling. We kind of hooked up a few times.”

Evelin also posted a video with Raul just last week, while Corey was back in the states. The two can be seen drinking and dancing the night away, and at one point Evelin kisses Raul on the cheek and says that they “love each other.” You can check out the video below:

Although the video raised some questions about her relationship with Raul, Evelin might have just been trying to make Corey jealous. While Corey was back in the states, he posted a picture with fellow 90 Day star Larissa Dos Santos Lima, which didn’t sit well with Evelin. Although Corey claims Larissa is just a friend, Evelin and Larissa exchanged some heated words through social media over the photos, according to Soap Dirt. So, Evelin’s video with Raul could have been a dig at Corey for spending time with Larissa, or she might have just been hanging out with Raul because they are good friends.

However, Corey was already a bit uneasy with Raul after he found out about their fling, and now the promos for tonight’s episode sees him confront Raul on whether or not he still has feelings for Evelin, so it appears there might be more to their relationship than first meets the eye.

Evelin & Corey Are Still Engaged, According to the Tell All

Uh oh… Tune in to the #90DayFiance: The Other Way tell-all TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/RBSxl44ckP — TLC Network (@TLC) October 14, 2019

Although Evelin’s relationship with Raul might raise some eyebrows, it appears Corey and Evelin are still together and planning their wedding, according to another promo for tonight’s episode, which can be viewed above. The clip shows an awkward exchange between Corey and Evelin, who mentions that Corey needs to lose some weight, put on some muscle and man up before she marries him.

Corey explains that the two have begun planning the wedding, and that they hope to tie the knot within six months, but that they are still working through some issues in their relationship.

“So Evelin, in six months, you and Corey are going to be husband and wife?” the host asks Evelin, who giggles and replies “I hope, I don’t know. I just don’t know. How are we supposed to plan a wedding and things need to be figured out in such a short time?”

So, despite the fact that the reality couple is still working through some issues before their nuptials, and the unusually close relationship Evelin has with Raul, it appears she and Corey are still together for the time being, and she is not dating Raul (yet). However, we’re not sure how long Corey and Evelin’s relationship will last beyond the show, as they have been facing some pretty significant issues throughout their time together, so Raul may yet have a chance with Evelin in the future.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch Part 1 of the Couples Tell All special, and don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Couples Still Together Predictions

