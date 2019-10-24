‘Ex on the Beach’ Spoilers: Couples Still Together

Ex on the Beach is well into its third season, and now, fans are curious about which couples from the franchise are still together.

Tonight, during the reunion special, the singles and exes will reunite for the first time since the crush ceremony. We will find out which couples split up and which are still going strong.

But for starters, who from the reality series has had a success story to share? Which couples are still together? Here’s what you should know:

Nelson Thomas and Angela Babicz

Nelson and Angela had a rough go of it on the show. There was lots of drama surrounding their relationship. At one point, Nelson’s ex even texted Angela to share that she had been in a physical relationship with Nelson. While this caused a lot of commotion, the two were able to rekindle their romance, and on the reunion episode they shared that they are still together today.

And just a week ago, Angela posted the photo above of her and Nelson, suggesting the two are very much an item.

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge

Not only are Cory and Taylor together, but one week ago, Cory announced that he and Taylor are expecting their first child together!

Speaking to US Weekly, Wharton shared, “It was definitely a surprise.” Wharton shares a 2-year-old daughter, named Ryder, with his ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd. Cory and Taylor met during season 1 of Ex on the Beach in 2014. They dated after the show ended, briefly spit, and have since been together.

In a recent interview with MTV, Taylor was asked if they’ll allow their future son or daughter to watch Ex on the Beach. Taylor promptly responded, “No!” Cory, however, said, “I have all my shows on a highlight reel that I’ll probably show my kids one day — certain scenes here and there. I think it’s important for the kids to know us as parents. We’re not perfect. This is obviously when they’re a lot older,” Cory said, before referencing his daughter with Cheyenne. “I’m not going to show Ryder The Challenge anytime soon!”

Janelle Shanks and Darien Vandermark

While multiple outlets reported this spring that Janelle Shanks and Darien Vandermark are still together, neither has posted about the other on social media, suggesting they may have headed to splitsville.

This Season

This season, 10 celeb-reality singles came on the show in the hopes of finding romance. Those singles include Aubrey O’Day, Mark Jansen, Mechie Harris, Cameron Armstrong, Billy Reilich, Kenya Scott, Lexi Kaplan, Allie Kaplan, Geles Rodriguez, Devin Walker. The exes include Tevin Grant, Marie Roda, Anthony Martin, Shannon Duffy, Elena Davies, Anthony Bartlotte, Lisa Coffey, Ariana Nova, Alexis McNeal, Cara Cooper, Kellie Sweet, Emily Arreseigor, Danielle Clarke, Max-Davis Kurtzman, and Jason Walsh.

Who is still dating who? Which couples made it through the show and are going strong today? Find out tonight during the reunion special, airing on MTV.

READ NEXT: Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

