Flamingo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues, Guesses & Spoilers 10/16/2019

The Flamingo performs for the second time on season 2 of The Masked Singer tonight, along with the Black Widow Spider, Butterfly, Leopard, Skeleton and Thingamajig. Read on below for the spoilers, clues, and guesses surrounding the Flamingo so far in the competition.

“The Masked Singer” Flamingo Clues

The Flamingo is one of the contestants to watch this season, as she is a talented singer, unlike some of the competition, though there are some good contenders. When it comes to some of the clues, the Flamingo said her costume is “perfect” for her, as she sees herself as a “fiery and fierce bird”.

On episode 3, Flamingo mentioned her “Zootube”, which could mean YouTube. She has beauty and fashion tricks online and said she’s felt trapped in her career, but decided to leave and take back control of her “destiny”. She said she hopes for “new beginnings”.

For her first performance of the season, she sang “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers. And, the Flamingo admitted to the cameras backstage that performing is very out of character for her, though the judges have been convinced otherwise.

During her second appearance on the show, some of the Flamingo’s clues were about how she got started in the industry. She said she came from humble beginnings and was discovered by someone. She then became a triple threat. But, she revealed when she was a kid, she actually wanted to be a doctor and went to a medical school.

“The Masked Singer” Flamingo Guesses

Because of the “destiny” reference and sound of her voice, one guess about the true identity of the Flamingo is Kelly Rowland from Destiny’s Child. Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger thought maybe a younger girl group member like Danity Kane or Little Mix. Judge Robin Thicke went with Kandi Burruss.

Good Housekeeping has reported their guess is Adrienne Bailon Houghton, as she enjoys tropical vacations and has pink decor in her home. In addition, Houghton often talks about her love for makeup and shares her tips on her series All Things Adrienne. So, based on the clues, this definitely sounds like a good guess.

According to Country Living, one of the clues said on the show is “the real story of becoming a flamingo.” Houghton is one of the co-hosts on the talk show The Real, so this could definitely be hinting at that.

Cosmopolitan has also reported Houghton to be a popular guess from viewers. One Twitter user tweeted, “So @AdrienneBailon really up here lying on a show called “The Real” about her not being the flamingo. girlllll let’s not act like the masked singer is not recorded in advanced … It’s you and every cheetah girl know it.”

Flamingo won her first battle of the season against the Panda. The Panda then had to face-off against the Leopard, singing “All I Do Is Win”. Unfortunately for the Panda, she lost and was revealed to be boxer Laila Ali, the daughter of the legendary Mohammad Ali.

