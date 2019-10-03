Fredrik Eklund & His Husband Derek Move to Los Angeles

If you’re a fan of Million Dollar Listing and live in Los Angeles, you’re in luck, because you’re about to gain one very successful real estate broker. In July, People announced that MDLNY star Fredrick Eklund moved to Los Angeles with his family.

They Moved to Beverly Hills

Eklund announced his move in a lengthy Instagram post in July, writing, “We got to the new house in Beverly Hills and ordered sushi by the pool watching the incredible sunset over the city below. Moving a family with toddlers isn’t easy, but spending more time in California while expanding the business here’s something we’ve talked about for years.”

Eklund assured fans that this wasn’t the end of MDLNY, though. He wrote, “The kids and Derek will be here full time and I’ll be going back and forth between LA, NY and even Miami overseeing the teams. I guess I do love airplanes and travel lol. We’ve grown the team to 64 people between the 3 cities. We’ve had some really big, exciting hires lately and have no plans to stop growing.”

According to Bravo TV, Eklund, his husband, and their twin toddlers’ new home comes with an incredible view of the city and an infinity-edge pool.

Why Move to LA?

In a recent Instagram post, the reality star alluded to why he was moving to California. He wrote, “My goal is to try to stay true to myself and keep doing it my way – here… So on that note, this week alone my LA team here grossed one million dollars in commission and out-beat our teams in New York, Brooklyn and Miami.”

He continued, “Of course I want all four markets to do well, but the LA luxury market is strong right now and I’m happy to be a part of it on this level so quickly,” he continued. “I have so much to learn, but I do believe I’m bringing something really unique to real estate in California.”

According to his Slice bio, Eklund is not only the founder of the real estate firm Douglas Elliman, but he was named the number one real estate team in 2017 with “close to $1 billion in closed sales that year alone.”

Born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, and visited New York for the first time when he was ten. He instantly fell in love with the city, something he holds on to today. In an interview with Home & Design, Bravo TV quotes the real estate mogul as once saying, “It’s really hard for me to ever imagine leaving New York City, I mean that is my identity… I came here and I am Mr. New York. It’s like my spirit animal, I can’t even see myself not living here. I am so connected to New York, the streets are like veins in my body. And because I’ve been spending so much time over 15 years with all the people — the sellers and the buyers — like all the New Yorkers, it’s my family.”

Be sure to tune into new episodes of Million Dollar Listing New York Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.

