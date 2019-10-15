Gina Rodriguez Destroyed for Dropping N-Word on Instagram

Gina Rodriguez posted an Instagram video while getting her hair done on October 15, and while singing The Fugees’ hit song “Ready or Not,” she rapped along with the words and dropped the N-word, which didn’t sit well with her 4.4 million followers.

The 35-year-old actress, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, and is of Puerto Rican descent, a was quickly dragged on Twitter for cultural misappropriation. She sang, “Voodoo I could do what you do, believe me n****s give me heebee geebees.” The song, which was originally released in 1996, continues to be a legendary track from The Fugees, the former group which consisted of Lauryn Hill, Pras, and Wyclef Jean.

Also, why is the “Ni**as” Line the part that Gina Rodriguez felt the need to record & share? pic.twitter.com/i7m4HrqYhA — PrometheusRisesAgain (@prometheus50K) October 15, 2019

The reaction on Twitter was not kind. Many users accused her of cultural appropriation, while others expected her inevitable apology. People on Twitter were also less than shocked to see this video trending since it will be the second time for which Rodriguez would have to issue an apology for making seemingly anti-black comments.

During a Net-A-Porter roundtable discussion in November 2018 with Ellen Pompeo, Emma Roberts and Gabrielle Union she said, “I get so petrified in this space talking about equal pay, especially when you look at the intersectional aspect of it. Where white women get paid more than black women, and black women get paid more than Asian women, Asian women get paid more than Latina women, and it’s like a very scary space to step into.”

Rodriguez cried while talking about the “devastating” backlash she received afterward on the “Sway in The Morning” radio show in January 2019. She said, “The black community was the only community I looked up to growing up. We didn’t have that many Latino shows, so the black community made me feel like I was seen. So to get anti-black is saying that I’m anti-family,” while also mentioning that her father is dark-skinned and Afro-Latino.

“If anything, the black community is my community,” Rodriguez said. “When I speak about Latino advocacy, people think I’m only talking about people who are my skin color, but little do they know that I’m very aware of what my culture is.”

If this results in Gina Rodriguez propping up her poor father and that 3C curl pattern as proof of her Afro Latina heritage I will sue — Spooky Chaos Agent Of Color🎃 (@daniecal) October 15, 2019

Rodriguez Issues an Apology & Shuts Off Instagram Comments After Seeing the Immediate Backlash

Rodriguez quickly started on trending on Twitter, and the former Jane the Virgin star deleted the Instagram video within the hour. She replaced it with an apology video in which she said, “Hey, what’s up everybody. I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, to a song I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill. And I really am sorry if I offended you.”

In the aftermath, Rodriguez also shut off the comments on her Instagram account as users were flooding her previous posts with hateful comments. On Twitter, her apology didn’t go over too well, either.

Like how many more times are they going to excuse Gina Rodriguez & her antiblackness? I’m exhausted. I’m tired. I’m not surprised. What are y’all doing? pic.twitter.com/vmuLMPfxXg — ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@merelynora) October 15, 2019

This is not an apology Gina rodriguez. The word choice is telling – “if I offended anyone” no it’s just a fact it’s offensive, not hypothetical. “For singing along to a song I grew up on” nah how about “for my racist ass saying the n word, y’all caught me I am indeed anti Black” pic.twitter.com/BurtqL7tRH — Walela Nehanda ✊🏾 (@itswalela) October 15, 2019

