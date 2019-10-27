Tonight, three friends will bring their invention, Golfkick, to Shark Tank in the hopes of finding inventors to expand their business.

Golfkicks are sold as a kit that adds traction to your shoes in order to transform your sneakers into custom golf shoes. In the words of CEO Tyler Stuart, “Golf shoes are ugly… so why can’t you turn any pair of shoes into golf shoes?

Here’s what you need to know about Golfkicks.

1. The Product Was Launched on Kickstarter in May 2018

VideoVideo related to golfkicks on ‘shark tank’: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-10-27T19:31:06-04:00

For years, Stuart struggled to find golf shoes that weren’t dorky or uncomfortable. He eventually decided to create golf spikes that screw into sneakers so they can grip on the golf course.

In an interview with Business Den, Stuart says, “Why can’t we turn anything we want into golf shoes?… It was just going to be a side project, but it’s turning into a bigger thing.”

Along with friends John Krosky and Matt Mockus, Stuart launched Golfkicks on Kickstarter in May 2018. They raised $15,000 from 300 backers to create their first model of the product. He writes, “We came up with the idea for Golfkicks when we noticed that most golf shoes suck and a lot of folks just wear sneakers out there on the course.”

Some common kinds of shoes that have been transformed with Golfkicks include Jordans and Vans.

2. This Is Not CEO Tyler Stuart’s First Invention

Stuart, who is the CEO of Golfkicks, is an entrepreneur, and the creative mind behind a handful of other inventions, including the Sushi Roll, a “flyfishing fly holder that rolls up for easy storage.” He also created Handll, a “social media tool that displays Twitter and Instagram feeds on websites.”

Chief Revenue Officer John Krosky is an advertisement, customer relations, and management professional, while Matt Mockus is the company executive officer and promoter.

In an interview with Urban Life Wash Park, Stuart was asked what he did before Golfkicks. He explained, “We’ve done several tech and media related startups and Tyler has a side-hustle invention called the Sushi Roll that is made by Fishpond, a fantastic local company with global reach in the fly-fishing industry. We like to get help from pros as these products take some true industrial design and engineering chops.”

3. Golfkicks Are Meant to Be Permanent

Golfkicks are intended to be permanent. The product’s website recommends avoiding removing and installing your Golfkicks, as “this will cause the sole material in the hole to weaken and be less supportive.” And when it comes to the soles, they need to be an 1/3 inch thick and have rubber (not foam) on the bottom. Flat soles work better.

Golfkicks should not be worn indoors, and some surfaces can make your Golfkicks extremely slippery.

As Monsters and Critics points out, how long Golfkicks stay in your shoe depends on the sole material– the “best” material for holding the products in place are high carbon rubber soles.

4. You Can Preorder the Traction Kit for $32

VideoVideo related to golfkicks on ‘shark tank’: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-10-27T19:31:06-04:00

Now, you can preorder the version 3 traction kit for $32. The colors available are green, red, gray, blue, orange, or pink. The items will be shipped out in mid-November.

The traction kit comes complete with 20 cleats (all the same color), a sharpie for mapping the traction on your soles and customizing golf balls, and a HEX tool for installing the cleats into the soles.

Golfkicks are currently patent pending. Learn how to install your version 3 Golfkicks here.

5. Some Buyers Have Used Them for Yard Work Traction and Paintball

As Biz Journals notes, the product is intended for those looking to golf in style. However, some people have used Golfkicks for yard work traction and even paintball.

As of March 2019, Stuart and his team were hoping to “test and perfect the traction technology to accommodate a wider variety of sneakers…” They are currently experimenting with their options in an office based out of Denver.

Will the sharks bite tonight when Stuart and his co-founders present their invention to the sharks? Find out on an all-new episode of Shark Tank airing at 9pm ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Snacklins on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

