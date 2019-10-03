‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers 2019: Season 16 Episode 2

Tonight is an all-new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and fans are itching to find out what will go down as Season 16 continues.

Read on to learn what happened during last week’s season premiere, and to find out what we can expect during tonight’s episode.

Titled “Back in the Saddle,” this evening’s episode synopsis reads, “The doctors operate on a man who crashed into Maggie’s car; Owen, back from paternity leave, struggles with Tom’s new position; Meredith’s recent firing doesn’t stop her from diagnosing those around her; Richard and Alex start anew and it’s not easy.”

Last Week’s Premiere Recap

A lot went down in last year’s premiere episode, and many questions were answered from last season’s cliffhanger finale.

Straight off the bat, fans found out that DeLuca will not be spending this season in jail, despite helping Meredith commit insurance fraud. Tom also told Teddy that despite her being back with Owen, he’s not going to give up on her.

Jo, meanwhile, is in rehab for her depressive episode, and Webber is struggling to stay afloat now that Bailey has fired him. He’s taken a job for a medical house-call app, and is, to put it lightly, miserable.

In other news, Jackson made it through the fog, but not through his relationship. His romance with Maggie is crumbling, but there may be another love interest on the horizon: Station 19’s Vic Hughes.

And what about our lead, Meredith Grey? Well, she’s busy fulfilling her community service hours, which involves a comical interaction with another mom from Zola’s school who thinks she’s busy with volunteer work. At the end of the episode, Meredith learns that the medical board may be suspending her medical license, which is pretty much where the episode leaves off.

Spoilers

Asked by TV Guide how things will progress between Jackson and Maggie as we move deeper into the season, showrunner Krista Vernoff shared, “I realized, in watching it, how long it’s been since we’ve had a really contentious breakup and it excited me. It felt exciting and really alive. There’s so much energy that runs between those two actors and when you go from loving someone to kind of hating someone, that’s not an easy thing to move through when you have to work with that person. I thought that was a really interesting story to tell.”

And perhaps the biggest shocker of the evening came when Amelia realized she is pregnant with Link’s baby.

In their spoilers post for tonight’s episode, TVLine hints that tonight’s episode will likely address Link and Amelia’s relationship. Will they make it, knowing they’re about to have a kid? Or will they split up? Opening up about the subject, Vernoff shared with TVLine, “Amelia has a terrible history with pregnancy, it’s true. This news is really complicated for her. I don’t think it has to send her into a terrible tailspin, but she definitely has complicated choices to make, choices that are even more complicated than for someone without her particular history.”

And what can we make about Karev and Weber’s new jobs? Vernoff shares, ” I felt like we needed to be authentic to the consequences of the story that we told at the end of last season. I didn’t want Bailey’s firing of them to be like a bait-and-switch. I wanted to play it through. It felt, to me, like Richard’s pain around what happened in that room, with both Catherine and Bailey, felt palpable in a way that I didn’t believe he would go campaign to work for them or with them again immediately.”

Be sure to tune in to a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Who Is Jackson’s New Love Interest on ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’