Team Gwen Stefani on The Voice Season 17 So Far 10/21/2019

Team Gwen may have lost one member during the battle rounds, but they gained a new member with one surprising steal. As the blinds finished up, Stefani also had a special person in mind and took advantage of the search to become the last judge who completed their team. Read on to find out who is left and learn about the new additions to the team,

Elise Azkoul Loses in the Battle Rounds

Azkhoul took on team member Myracle Holloway to remain on the series. The two singers went head to head for a performance of Ariana Grande’s “Breathe.” While the other judges voiced their opinions on Azkhoul and Holloway’s unique perspectives on the song, the decision was ultimately Stefani’s “You are very, very talented, Elise. You changed your earrings for me, thank you, and they look so good. And Myracle, you’re not wasting your pain and it’s just so inspiring. This is just a really hard decision because I think you’re both equally gifted and I hate this,” the team captain said before announcing her decision.

After the battle was over, Azkhoul went to social media and expressed her thanks to Stefani for her time on the series. In a tweet, the singer said, “Thank you goddess @ gwenstefani thank you for believing in me!” It was in response to Stefani’s own message saying the performance was “beautiful.”

Thank you goddess @gwenstefani thank you for believing in me! ✨ https://t.co/LAOuwogcXL — Elise Azkoul (@EliseAzkoul) October 16, 2019

A Steal Brings Destiny Rayne to Team Gwen Stefani

Team John Legend had a difficult choice when it came to a performance between Destiny Rayne and Katie Kadan. The pair sang “To Make You Feel My Love” in a live round that drew its own standing ovation. After Legend chose Kadan, Stefani and Shelton opted to steal Rayne. With both judges making their arguments, it was up to Rayne to decide what her next team would be. The singer chose to go with Team Gwen Stefani over Team Blake.

Caroline Reilly Joins the Team

The teenager wowed the judges with her distinctive voice and approach to Jefferson Starship’s “Somebody to Love.” At this point, Stefani was the only judge who had an open place on their team. Before getting to Reilly, the team leader passed up on another singer as she waited for the right person to mentor. For the young singer, it was an easy decision to go with Stefani since Reilly lists the former No Doubt lead singer and Joan Jett as her influences.

The Remaining Team Members