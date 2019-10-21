Team Gwen Stefani on The Voice Season 17 So Far 10/21/2019

Team Gwen Stefani on The Voice Season 17 So Far

Trae Patton/NBC/2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC Gwen Stefani leads another team on this season of The Voice.

Team Gwen may have lost one member during the battle rounds, but they gained a new member with one surprising steal. As the blinds finished up, Stefani also had a special person in mind and took advantage of the search to become the last judge who completed their team.  Read on to find out who is left and learn about the new additions to the team,

Elise Azkoul Loses in the Battle Rounds

Azkhoul took on team member Myracle Holloway to remain on the series. The two singers went head to head for a performance of Ariana Grande’s “Breathe.” While the other judges voiced their opinions on Azkhoul and Holloway’s unique perspectives on the song, the decision was ultimately Stefani’s  “You are very, very talented, Elise. You changed your earrings for me, thank you, and they look so good. And Myracle, you’re not wasting your pain and it’s just so inspiring. This is just a really hard decision because I think you’re both equally gifted and I hate this,” the team captain said before announcing her decision.

After the battle was over, Azkhoul went to social media and expressed her thanks to Stefani for her time on the series. In a tweet, the singer said, “Thank you goddess thank you for believing in me!” It was in response to Stefani’s own message saying the performance was “beautiful.”

A Steal Brings Destiny Rayne to Team Gwen Stefani

what a week!!!😍this past week has been a dream come true in every single way. I’ve witnessed answered prayers, promises fulfilled all in one wk! from marrying the love of my entire life to blinds and battles, to honeymooning in the most magical place (it’s currently snowing outside😭) y’all I just want to say that when Jesus promises something to you, He will fulfill every single promise in His timing. a year ago, my life looked very different and it seemed like it was all falling apart but really it was just the beginning of a brand new season. that’s when Jesus brought me close and told me for the first time that this was part of His big picture plan. thats when He revealed to me that He was doing a new thing in me. back then, i had no idea what He meant but all He called me to do was to simply TRUST Him and Be Still and obedient. and then bam! just like that, before my eyes, a year later every prayer and every heart desire i had prayed for came to life and now i see the journey and i’m grateful for it. all the growing pains and good and hard times has made it all worth it because it has shaped me to be prepared for this new thing and season He has promised and brought me into. this is just a testament of Gods goodness, He is a REALLY good Father, who loves each of you so deeply and knows you better than anyone! so trust Him with your heart, life, dreams and passions cause i can promise you, His plan is far greater than what you could ever dream up. also don’t forget, battles continue tomorrow night and the following night! who’s ready for another week of INSANE performances🤩WOO!!! #thevoice @nbcthevoice #teamlegend #teamgwen #thevoiceseason17

Team John Legend had a difficult choice when it came to a performance between Destiny Rayne and  Katie Kadan. The pair sang “To Make You Feel My Love” in a live round that drew its own standing ovation. After Legend chose Kadan, Stefani and Shelton opted to steal Rayne. With both judges making their arguments, it was up to Rayne to decide what her next team would be. The singer chose to go with Team Gwen Stefani over Team Blake.

Caroline Reilly Joins the Team

The teenager wowed the judges with her distinctive voice and approach to Jefferson Starship’s “Somebody to Love.” At this point, Stefani was the only judge who had an open place on their team. Before getting to Reilly, the team leader passed up on another singer as she waited for the right person to mentor. For the young singer, it was an easy decision to go with Stefani since Reilly lists the former No Doubt lead singer and Joan Jett as her influences.

The Remaining Team Members

  • Brennen Hensen
  • Calvin Lockett
  • Caroline Reilly
  • Destiny Rayne
  • Jake HaldenVang
  • James Violet
  • Jessie Lawrence
  • Kiara Brown
  • Kyndal Inskeep
  • Myracle Holloway
  • Rose Short
  • Royce Lovett
