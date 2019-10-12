Hallmark’s ‘Love, Fall & Order’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its Fall TV movie series with Love, Fall, & Order, starring Erin Cahill and Trevor Donovan. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Love, Fall & Order’

Love, Fall & Order premieres tonight, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air on October 17 at 2 p.m. Eastern, October 19 at 6 p.m., and October 20 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When Claire goes home to save her dad’s annual Fall Fest on her family’s pumpkin farm, sparks fly with an old rival – the opposing lawyer she now faces in court.”

‘Love, Fall & Order’ Was Filmed in Utah

Love, Fall & Order was filmed in Utah, rather than the regular Canadian locations where most Hallmark movies are filmed. Trevor Donovan shared this photo on Facebook and wrote: “Provo, Utah. One of the location where Trevor is filming, Love Fall and Order.”

The movie was filmed in late July and early August. K.C. Clyde shared this photo from August 19 on the last day of filming, in Midway, Utah. He wrote: “Last day of filming with these amazing people on @hallmarkchannel movie Love Fall and Order coming this fall. @theerincahill and @trevordonovan @hailjosmith are amazing in this. Trust me you’ll want to see them. @clare_niederpruem has directed something special and @maclainnelson and @davidwulf and @sprowsie produced there pants off. Side note if you find 3 pairs of pants I know the owners. #hallmark”

And here’s a post he shared in Utah County. He wrote: “So sometimes things just workout. On my off days from Yellowstone I was Lucky enough to book a movie for the @hallmarkchannel and I get to work with some amazingly talented friends. Movie will premiere on Hallmark this fall.”

Cahill shared the following photo on wrap day on August 21.

Look at how beautiful it was in Midway, Utah while they were filming:

And here’s a behind-the-scenes pic from Salt Lake City, where some filming also took place.

The Cast for ‘Love, Fall & Order’

The film stars Erin Cahill as Claire. She started her acting career in 2001 as Jen, the Pink Time Force Ranger in Power Rangers: Time Force. Since then, she’s starred in Red Widow, Saving Grace, Freeride, General Hospital, and guest-starred in Law & Order: Los Angeles, Monk, The Mentalist, CSI: NY, Greek, Supernatural, How I Met Your Mother, Sleepy Hollow, and more. She’s been in many TV movies too, including Delirium, Blue-Eyed Butcher, Modern Day Jesus, The Watcher, and more. In 2016 she was in Hallmark’s Sleigh Bells Ring. Last year she starred in Lifetime’s Hometown Christmas.

The movie also stars Trevor Donovan as Patrick. He has many credits to his name, including Lucifer (Max), NCIS, Sun Records (Eddy), Texas Rising (Kit), Melissa & Joey (Alistair), and he was a main character on 90210 where he played Teddy from 2009 to 2013. He was also on Days of Our Lives for 111 episodes as Jeremy Horton. In January he starred in Hallmark’s SnowComing. And in 2016 he was in a great Hallmark fall movie called Love on a Limb.

By the way, Donovan posted this adorable “remake” of the main photo for the movie and added in one of his dog’s Tito. This is from his official “blue checkmarked” Facebook page.

Donovan wrote: “Since there’s a Golden in the poster, Tito insisted that he be a part of Love, Fall & Order poster. Airs tonight on Hallmark. Check your local listings.”

In the video above, you can see Donovan’s dogs in the photo above.

Gregory Harrison stars as Hank Hart. The well-known actor has too many credits to his name to list here. But some of them include Chesapeake Shores (Thomas O’Brien), Signed Sealed & Delivered, The Middle, My Christmas Love, Rizzoli & Isles (Ron Hanson), Fair Haven, Castle, The Nine Lives of Christmas, Reckless (Dec Fortnum), The M Word, Ringer (Tim Arbogast), One Tree Hill (Paul Norris), Reunion (Russell Brewster), Joey (Dean), Strong Medicine, Judging Amy, Safe Harbor (John), First Daughter, Dead Man’s Gun, Dark Skies (John Loengard), New York News (Jack Reilly), Sisters, Falcon Crest (Michael Sharpe), Trapper John MD (Dr. George Gates), Logan’s Run, and more.

Pictured above are Shawlini Manjunath-Holbrook and Jacklyn Collier.

Shawlini Manjunath-Holbrook stars as Sarah. Her many credits include Mommy Mafia, Crashing, Insomnia, This Is My Roommate, Louie, The Wolf of Wall Street, and more.

Jacklyn Collier stars as Alice. Her other credits include The Deuce, This Is My Roommate (Jackie), Whispering Gallery, Ghost Busters! (Yvette in the TV series in 2015), a number of shorts, and Celebrity Ghost Stories, and more. She’s also a writer and producer.

K.C. Clyde stars as Nick. He’ll play Randy Harper on the very popular series Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner in 2020. His other credits include Diablo Guardian, Everybody Loves Somebody, Run the Tide, Love Surreal, Secret Millionaire (Narrator), Do No Harm, 3 Holiday Tails, Christmas Angel, Veronica Mars (Deputy Gills), ER, Something New, The Best Two Years, and much more.

Hailey Smith stars as Betsy. She’s also in Show Offs, Christmas Time, Once I Was a Beehive, Vamp U, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Drew Fuller (Ben)

Jan Broberg (Aunt Margie Wright)

Lila Clark (Evie)

Jazmine Shaw (Lauren)

Yolanda Stange (June)

Scott Christopher (Kevin)

Laurie Purser (Zelda)

Karina Segura (Liza)

Corey Sundrop (George)

Richard Allen (Ken Bellevue)

Julie Suazo (Mayor Rosie Bernard)

Charla Bocchiccio (Judge Rhodes)

Shelly Townsend (Beverly Walker)

James Jamison (Judge Howerton)

Maxine Summers (Courthouse Woman)

Will Rubio (Opposing Lawyer)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

