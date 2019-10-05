Hallmark’s ‘Over the Moon in Love’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its Fall TV movie series with Over the Moon in Love, starring Jessica Lowndes and Wes Brown. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Over the Moon in Love’

Forever in My Heart premieres tonight, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air on October 6 at 7 p.m. Eastern, October 10 at 8 p.m., October 12 at 7 p.m., and October 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “With her match-making business on the verge of closing, Brooklyn finds herself in the unique position to be featured in a magazine, but has to set up the writer with her childhood friend Devin.”

‘Over the Moon in Love’ Was Filmed in Canada

Over the Moon in Love was filmed in Canada, according to WhatsFilming.com. One filming location was the Sendall Gardens in Langley. The movie was filmed in June.

Filming tomorrow June 3rd at Sendall Gardens in Langley. @WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/rYklxvGZqs — ✌️Kayci (@kaycigough14) June 2, 2019

The Sendall Gardens are a beautiful location in Langley, BC with ducks, a gazebo, and lush trails.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

Peter Graham-Gaudreau, who also stars in the movie, shared the same double-rainbow.

Wes Brown did too. He wrote: “What a way to end it! Special thank you to my TWO leading ladies @jessicalowndes and @christiewillwolf without them, this movie doesn’t happen. Blessed to be apart of it. Such a great cast, this crew was unbelievable. Last day especially 😳! Can’t wait to do it again. You’re beautiful Canada #geauxraptors 🇨🇦.”

Lowndes said on Instagram that the movie was filmed in her hometown, so she got to visit her family on the weekends.

She also wrote the movie!

Here are some more videos and photos that Lowndes shared.

According to an article in Variety, the movie was originally just called Over the Moon. Lowndes not only stars, but wrote the script and executive produced the movie. She also wrote many of the original songs.

In an interview with Media Village, she noted that this was the first screenplay she had sold. It’s a twist on the classic Cyrano de Bergerac.

Mirando Frigon, who stars in the movie, shared some photos too from the filming. She wrote on Instagram: “Having a blast working with this beauty @jessicalowndes on this sweet musical film ‘Over The Moon In Love’ which she also wrote the screenplay for and recorded original music for the soundtrack! Awesome little movie, we can’t wait for you all to see it! ”

Here’s another fun video of the cast.

The Cast for ‘Over the Moon in Love’

The film stars Jessica Lowndes as Brooklyn. Her many credits include 90210 (Adrianna), The Prince (she played Bruce Willis’ love interest), A Deadly Adoption(opposite Will Ferrell and Kristen Wigg), Eden, Abattoir, Merry Matrimony, A December Bride, Magical Christmas Ornaments, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and Major Crimes. She’s also a regular on Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores and starred in the popular Hallmark Christmas movie Christmas at Pemberley Manor.

Wes Brown stars as Devin. He was born in Fort Worth and raised in Baton Rouge. His big break was with Glory Road. Then he relocated to LA and landed a role on We Are Marshall as Ian McShane’s son. He’s known for his role on True Blood, where he played former football player Luke, who had a vengeance against vampires. He’s also had roles on CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Desperate Housewives, Trauma, 90210, Hart of Dixie, Private Practice, Twin Peaks, Once Upon a Time (Gaston), Beach Girls, Deception, and more. For Hallmark, he’s starred on June in January, Love Begins, Love’s Resounding Courage, Shadow on the Mesa, Love under the Stars, and Christmas Cookies. He recently starred in Hallmark’s Graceland series of movies along with Under the Autumn Moon last fall.

Miranda Frigon is Stephanie Carlton. Her previous credits include the Aurora Teagarden series (Lynn Smith), The Magicians (Lady Pike), Sleepwalking in Suburbia, Supernatural (Mrs. Foster), Bones, Heartland (Janice Wayne), Primeval: New World (Ange Finch), April Rain, Runaway, A Cookie Cutter Christmas, Motive, Baby Booty Camp, Dexter, Sanctuary (Danu), Jake 2.0 (Susan Carver), Honey I Shrunk the Kids TV Show (Veronica), and more.

Two of her original songs are also in the movie: HIding Place and I’ll Take You.

Naika Toussaint is Mia. Her previous credits include Shopping for Love, Identity Theft of a TEenager, Christmas Pen Pals, Garage Sale Mysteries (Tess), Once Upon a Time (Seraphina), A Christmas Solo, The Christmas Train, Van Helsing (Sheema for eight episodes), A Wish for Christmas, Wayward Pines (Jackie), Deadpool, and much more.

Rachel Hayward is Charlotte Moore. Her many credits include Hailey Dean Mysteries (Erica), Valley of the Boom, Ruby Herring Mysteries (Natalie), Wonder, Hearts of Christmas, A Firehouse Christmas, Autumn Dreams, Garage Sale Mystery, Arctic Air (Rita), A Trusted Man, Stargate SG-1, Unthinkable, Perfect Child, Jake 2.0 (Valerie Warner), Hellraiser, Watchtower, Call of the Wild (Adoley Thornton for 13 episodes), Northwood (Jean), and much more.

If you missed it check out our interview with actor Peter Graham-Gaudreau who is in this weekend's Over the Moon in Love #OverTheMoonInLove #hallmarkies https://t.co/yPr3HXtei3 @peterdubbleg pic.twitter.com/yqPGtr9tFc — Hallmarkies Podcast (@HallmarkiesPod) October 4, 2019

Peter Graham-Gaudreau is John Moore. His previous credits include Arrow, Poinsettias for Christmas, Hope at Christmas, Dead Inside, I Am Elizabeth Smart, Chesapeake Shores (Pastor Wade), Pumpkin Pie Wars, Package Deal, Murdoch Mysteries, Life Unexpected, Hiccups, Blood Ties, and much more.

Mark Brandon is Douglas Carlton. His previous credits include DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (for 2020), The Man in the High Castle, Love Unleashed, Chesapeake Shores, Muse, Loudermilk (Reardon), Riverdale (Xavier St. Clair), My Favorite Wedding, Rogue, When We Rise, Garage Sale Mystery, Dirk Gently’s (News Anchor), Almost Human, Delete, The 4400 (Paul Beckman), Out of Order (Ben), Point Blank (Rock Granite), and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Matthew Kevin Anderson (Matt)

Jocelyn Panton (Angelica)

Stephi Chin-Salvo (Farrah)

Loretta Walsh (Heather)

Ian Hawes (Passerby)

Nelson Wong (Chocolatier)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

