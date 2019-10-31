Best Halloween Movies on Netflix & Amazon Prime 2019

There’s no better time for horror than Halloween. With scares of all kinds now streaming, it’s easy to make this a frightful night. Read on to find out the best selections on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Movies On Netflix

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Texas road trip was never quite the same after Leatherface became a part of horror history. Gritty, realistic, and unflinching in its presentation; the film remains one of the most feared(and loved) contributions to the genre.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: N/A

The Conjuring

This is the original story that inspired an entire franchise. Among an array of frightening moments is the powerful love story between its lead characters. Keep in mind that that dynamic carries on throughout the shared “universe” between films.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Scream

Wes Craven brought audiences’ fears to life through characters like Freddy Krueger and stories such as Last House on the Left. It only made sense for him to take on the Scream franchise, one that would explore the very “rules” of horror movies.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Candyman

More than just an urban legend, the iconic character comes to life in a stylish and haunting film. Its story is as powerful as the underlying messages that linger well after the last gory scene plays out.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Would You Rather

The game takes on a terrifying twist when a young woman must play to help her dying brother. Not only does the film feature a great performance by horror icon Jeffrey Combs, but it also includes some very welcome twists and turns that will keep viewers guessing.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 59%

As Above, So Below

The Catacombs of Paris hold some disturbing secrets in this 2014 film. Tight spaces and dark elements induce a sense of claustrophobia that only grows as the cast ventures deeper into the tunnels.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 26%

Movies On Amazon Prime

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

The title says it all in this ’80s cult hit. Larger than life clowns from another world are intent on making In recent years, the film has experienced even more popularity thanks to its inclusion in Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Carrie

One of Stephen King’s most popular novels come to life n Brian DePalma’s classic film. The prom sequence is one to behold as a vengeful teen come to grip with their own identity. Full of scary moments and social commentary, it’s a movie worth revisiting.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Night of the Living Dead

The film changed an entire genre with its mix of realism and social commentary. Much of the ideas around zombies were formed in this movie and continue today in how they’re portrayed.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Child’s Play

Not to be confused with the 2019 remake, this original film has a very different backstory for the killer doll. Look for horror mainstay Brad Dourif in the role of Charles Lee Ray.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Sleepaway Camp

Another cult classic that should not be missed. Felissa Rose became a horror icon thanks to her performance as the very confused Angela, and with good reason. The ending will leave you talking about the film long after it is over.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Deep Red

Step into the world of Giallo with one of Italy’s most renowned horror filmmakers Dario Argento, Far from subtle, this stylish world features enough twists and turns to keep audiences guessing till the end.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

The Stuff

Larry Cohen’s thinly veiled take on consumerism is a cult classic. The gooey white substance taking over the world may not be what it seems, but that’s not stopping The Stuff from taking over anyway.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%