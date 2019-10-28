Is Hannah Brown Dating Her DWTS Partner Alan Bersten?

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has been excelling in the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars 2019. Though she has some background in dance, Brown has been learning a great deal from her DWTS partner Alan Bersten.

But, the focus isn’t always on the dancing when it comes to each season. The romance rumors have already been swirling around Brown and Bersten.

Are they dating?

Hannah Brown Confirms She Is Not Dating Alan Bersten

Despite the shippers out there hoping for some ballroom romance between Brown and Bersten, Cosmopolitan has reported that Brown maintains their relationship is purely platonic. She does not have a boyfriend. Brown explained, “We’re great friends. He kind of has to be my best friend. So I make him be. He cries about it. But it has been an amazing experience.”

Brown also went on to say that she has “trauma from dating, so we’re not going to do that right now. We’re going to dance.”

In an interview with Marie Claire, Brown said that she spent the last year trying to find the right man and she’s okay on her own. “I am totally okay on my own,” Brown said. “I don’t want to have to have a man to feel whole. It’s not that I need that to feel like I have a full life. No, I have a full life. Welcome into my life.”

Alan Bersten Dating a Previous Partner of His on DWTS

In 2018, model Alexis Ren fell for her DWTS pro Alan Bersten but Bersten voiced on the show that he was hesitant to cross that line with his partner. Ren revealed her feelings to Bersten, who eventually gave in to his own feelings and they shared an on-camera kiss. The two ended up breaking up after the show ended its season and Bersten revealed on Jana Kramer’s podcast “Whine Down” that “She is a beautiful person, in and out, but that didn’t end up so well. So we’re not dating anymore for anyone asking.”

As for why Bersten and Ren split, it sounded like Bersten had a problem with some of her provocative photos online. Bersten said on Kramer’s podcast, “We met on the show, and that is her whole career. She is a social media influencer. How could I tell her whether she should post something or not? “You know, that’s not my duty as a boyfriend.”

He continued, “I personally am a super private person, so I don’t like that. I post some shirtless selfies here and there. Who doesn’t? … But who am I to tell someone not to post that? So I’m sure she feels really good when she gets this awesome, positive feedback from millions of people, as do I. But is that healthy to get that reinforcement from people?”

Bersten then said, “No more showmances for me. I’m done!”

