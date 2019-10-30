‘House of the Dragon’: Fans Celebrate GoT Prequel after Roller-Coaster Day

It’s been a roller-coaster day for Game of Thrones fans. First, they learned that the long-awaited Long Night prequel with Naomi Watts, known as Bloodmoon, had been canceled after the pilot was in post-production. And now they’ve learned that a new prequel has been ordered by HBO called House of the Dragon. And this one looks like it’s going to be huge.

With George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, & Ryan Condal Involved, the Series Could Be Amazing

Many fans first learned the exciting news when it was announced on Twitter. It looks like the new series’ logo is going to be the Targaryen sigil.

More exciting is the news that the series will be co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will serve as the showrunners, and Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Sapochnik directed epic GoT episodes like The Gift, Hardhome, Battle of the Bastards, and The Winds of Winter, and The Long Night.

Ryan Condal was the co-creator of Colony, which was a fascinating post-apocalyptic series that seemed to fly under the radar for many viewers while it was airing.

House of the Dragon will also include Vince Gerardis as an executive producer. The series has been given a 10-episode straight-to-series order, Deadline reported.

The series will take place 300 years before Game of Thrones and cover the history of House Targaryen. And no, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will not be involved in this series. This series will be based at least partially off Martin’s Fire & Blood book.

So it looks like the Targaryen prequel is going to look at a chapter in the hundreds of years covered by the massive Fire & Blood book. Possibilities are Aegon’s conquest of Westeros or the “Dance of Dragons” civil war between the Targaryens. Aegon’s conquest was about 300 years before Game of Thrones, which likely rules out the possibility of the series covering the Doom of Valyria. This was the mysterious downfall of the Valyrians, who are ancestors of the Targaryens. It happened about a century before Aegon’s conquest. However, sources have also said the series will be covering the beginning and the end of House Targaryen, so maybe it will cover the Doom in some way.

Earlier in the day, Deadline reported that Bloodmoon was canceled.

Of course, fans are elated about the news about the Targaryen series.

The best reaction was probably on Reddit and it reflects how everyone is feeling:

And fans who left after Season 8 say they’re definitely coming back now.

If you haven’t read the book (which is only the first half), then you should.

It’s not known yet when the new series will premiere.

