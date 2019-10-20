‘Watchmen’ Premiere Runtime: How Long Is Episode 1 Tonight?

HBO’s new series Watchmen is beginning tonight. HBO is known for sometimes having episodes that are longer than normal, but will that trend be carried over for Watchmen? Read on for details and the schedule for the rest of the season.

Watchmen’s Episodes Will All Be About an Hour Long

Tonight’s episode will be 61 minutes long. According to the runtimes released so far, Watchmen Season 1 is not going to be one of those shows with episodes that run a lot longer than an hour.

The episode will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern and end at 10 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

According to HBO’s current listings, the runtimes for the episodes of Watchmen are going to be as follows:

Episode 1: 61 minutes

Episode 2: 55 minutes

Episode 3: 53 minutes

Episode 4: 52 minutes

Episode 5: 59 minutes

Episode 6: 61 minutes

Episode 7: 58 minutes

HBO’s schedule doesn’t list episodes past Episode 7, so the runtime for the last two episodes in the season is not known.

All episodes are scheduled, according to TV Guide listings, to run from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern. So if they’re a little short, they might just end a little early and have credits or trailers after the episode ends.

Unfortunately, unlike Game of Thrones which was in the same timeslot earlier this year, Watchmen isn’t going to have any episodes that are significantly longer than 60 minutes – at least not this season. Maybe things will be different if the show renews for a second season.

On an interesting note: Watchmen airs at the same time on Sunday nights as The Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead is known for airing episodes that last longer than 60 minutes fairly frequently. In fact, on October 20, The Walking Dead‘s episode will be eight minutes longer, making that episode seven minutes longer than Watchmen‘s. However, because of how many commercials AMC airs during The Walking Dead, it’s pretty much assured that The Walking Dead will actually have a shorter runtime overall than Watchmen.

HBO describes the new Watchmen series this way: “Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

Tonight’s episode is titled: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice.” The description for the pilot reads: “In an alternate America where police conceal their identities behind masks to protect themselves from a terrorist organization, Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) investigates the attempted murder of a fellow officer under the guidance of her friend and Chief, Judd Crawford (Don Johnson). Meanwhile, the Lord of a Country Estate (Jeremy Irons) receives an anniversary gift from his loyal servants.”

Jeremy Irons is rumored to be playing a character who’s quite familiar to viewers familiar with the comics. But we won’t spoil his identity here. If you haven’t read the graphic novel, you should. This new series is a continuation of that novel (with mostly new characters), taking place about 30 years after the comic left off.

