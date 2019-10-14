How Long Is ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Episode 9 Finale Tonight?

HBO’s surprise hit series The Righteous Gemstones is airing its season finale tonight. The finale, Season 1 Episode 9, will begin at 10:10 p.m. Eastern. And although recent episodes have been 30 minutes long, tonight is longer. Read on for details about the schedule and more.

Tonight’s Episode Is Longer Than You Might Expect

The episode is starting late tonight on TV, airing at 10:10 p.m. Eastern (it will air on HBO Now and HBO Go at 10 p.m. Eastern.) The good news is that the episode is also longer than you might expect.

According to the show’s TV listing and HBO’s schedule, tonight’s episode has a runtime of 50 minutes. So it will end at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central.)

The premiere episode was an hour long and fans thought that each episode thereafter would be an hour in length too. But after the first episode, the rest were shorter and about 30 minutes long. However, it looks like the show is returning to its roots with a longer episode again tonight for the finale.

Here’s the schedule that we enjoyed this season:

Episode 1: Pilot (Runtime one hour)

Episode 2: August 25, 2019: “This the Man Who Made the Earth Tremble” (Runtime 31 minutes)

Episode 3: September 1, 2019: “They Are Weak But He Is Strong” (Runtime 34 minutes)

Episode 4: September 8, 2019: “Wicked Lips” (Runtime 35 minutes)

Episode 5: September 15, 2019: “Interlude” (Runtime 39 minutes)

Episode 6: September 22, 2019: “Now the Sons of Eli Were Worthless Men” (runtime 34 minutes)

Episode 7: September 29, 2019 – “And Yet One of You Is a Devil” (runtime 37 minutes)

Episode 8: October 6, 2019 – “But the Righteous Will See Their Fall” (runtime 33 minutes)

Episode 9: October 13, 2019 – Finale, “Better is the End of a Thing Than Its Beginning”

About Tonight’s Episode

Tonight’s finale, Episode 9, is called “Better is the End of a Thing Than Its Beginning.” The official synopsis reads: “Season 1 finale. Eli questions his children’s future in the Gemstone ministry. Jesse struggles to keep his marriage together. Judy opens up to BJ about her past. A disillusioned Kelvin embraces his dark side.”

Here’s HBO’s official description for the hit new series:

Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals) returns to HBO with The Righteous Gemstones. This comedy series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. McBride will star as main character Jesse Gemstone, who sees himself as a maverick in the ministry game, taking what his father, Eli Gemstone, has built and expanded it for a more modern audience. In addition to playing Jesse, McBride serves as executive producer, creator, writer, and director. Joining McBride in the cast is John Goodman (also seen on HBO in David Simon’sTreme) as Gemstone’s father Eli; Vice Principals’ alum Edi Patterson as Jesse’s sister Judy; Jesse’s younger brother Kelvin (Adam Devine of Pitch Perfect); Cassidy Freeman (Smallville) as Jesse’s wife Amber, a former journalist now devoted to the church; Tony Cavalero (School of Rock) as ex-Satanist Keefe Chambers, saved by Kelvin; Tim Baltz (Drunk History) as Judy’s fiance, BJ; and Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, a conservative Kenyan, and Eli’s right-hand man. Frequent McBride collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also serve as executive producers and directors.”

