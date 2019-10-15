How Shannon Beador’s New Boyfriend John Janssen Met Ex-Husband David

Real Housewives of Orange County viewers have seen Shannon Beador deal with her then-husband David’s cheating, their divorce, and now, her being single. But, Beador started dating and now she has a new boyfriend named John Janssen. And, Janssen has already met Beador’s ex-husband, but it didn’t go well.

Us Weekly reported that when Beador tried to introduce the new man who she is dating to her ex at a party, David walked away. Beador revealed to the publication, “They’ve seen each other, but David isn’t interested. I tried to introduce them, but he walked away. David walked away. I should have expected it.”

Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend Has Met Her Kids

According to Bravo, Beador’s family and friends have already met her new man. Beador’s three daughters and friends including Tamra Judge and Andy Cohen have all met him. Beador’s three children with her ex are Sophie, 18, Stella, 15, and Adeline, 15.

In an interview with The Daily Dish in August 2019, Beador said, “Yes, John has met all three daughters. They really like him a lot. They want me to be happy.” When speaking with Too Fab, Beador said that she just has a comfortable connection with Janssen and that she’s grateful for him being in her life.

As for what Beador’s man does for a living, his Linked In profile lists his job as President of Partner at Wood Gutmann & Bogart Insurance Brokers, which is a position he has held for 18 years. Prior to that, he was Vice President at Friedmann & Fr for 10 years in Newport Beach, California.

David Beador Has a Girlfriend

Beador and her ex finalized their divorce in April 2019 and Beador started dating Janssen in July. The Beadors called it quits in 2017.

Beador said she’s “never been happier” in a relationship and her ex has moved on as well, with girlfriend Lesley Cook. Beador told Us Weekly that her relationship with Janssen is a “partnership” and that they met through mutual friends. She said, “My friends have known him for 30 years, so I didn’t have to make sure he was there for the right reasons … He’s just a great person. I have a great connection with him. I’m very much in love.”

Shannon Beador Is Open to Getting Married Again

hen talking to Us Weekly, though Beador has no current plans to get married, she isn’t closed off to the idea in the future. She said that, “I’m 55 years old. I haven’t wanted to rush into anything. I’ve got one shot left if I want to be realistic. I want to be certain this time that everything is gonna be good.”

She continued, “I definitely want to be married. I want to share my life with someone and have that partner and grow old with someone. I’m looking forward to that … We make plans way into the future so that’s a good thing. We spent a lot of time together, but he’s not moving in. We’re still new.” Beador then said, “We’re so comfortable together, it’s weird. I feel like I’ve known him for the longest time.”

Too Fab reported that Beador and Janssen have a lot in common; they even both went to USC (University Of Southern California).

