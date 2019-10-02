How to Watch SWAT Season 3 Online

S.W.A.T. is gearing up for Season 3, which airs at 10/9 Central Wednesday, October 2 on CBS. Last year, the show aired on Thursday nights.

If you want to watch the popular police drama based on the Los Angeles, California S.W.A.T. team, but don’t have cable, there are still options to watch the show online.

“Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles,” the show’s description says. “Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.”

If you don’t have cable or you can’t get to a TV to watch the premiere, you can watch the show live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

You can watch the show on Amazon Prime through its CBS streaming service. If you have Amazon Prime or you want to start a free 30-day trial, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) on the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel. The service has the option for a free 7-day trial.

Once you have signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer through the Amazon website, or you can watch it on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or any other streaming device through the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

Another option is CBS All Access. CBS All Access lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, plus all of CBS’ on-demand library. The service is similar to the Amazon Prime option, except that you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform instead of Amazon’s platform. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer through the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or any other streaming device through the CBS app.

FuboTV

Another subscription service option is Fubo. CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch CBS live, FuboTV has 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), plus a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air, even without recording them.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu has an extensive Netflix-like streaming library, plus offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device on the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch it live, “Hulu with Live TV” has an on-demand library, which includes most shows available after they air, and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR.” The Enhanced Cloud DVR option which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials.

