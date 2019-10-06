Is Keeping Up With the Kardashians on TV Tonight? 10/6/2019

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E! network’s hit reality series about the Kardashian/Jenner family, is on TV tonight, October 6, with an all new episode. The networks didn’t air a new episode last weekend, and instead aired “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” and Flip it Like Disick, but the regular schedule will resume with tonight’s episode. The next new episode of KUWTK, titled “Three’s Company,” will air tonight at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode 4 reads, “Scott feels pressure to make sure both Kourtney and his girlfriend Sofia are happy on a family trip to Finland. When North gets an opportunity to star in a video with one of her idols, Kim worries that her daughter will have performance anxiety. Khloe plans a birthday trip for her friends Malika and Khadijah but is offended when Malika starts exhibiting diva behavior.”

Read on for information on upcoming episodes of KUWTK:

E! is Resuming the Normal KUWTK Schedule, so Episode 5 Will Air Next Sunday, October 13

The KUWTK schedule will be back on track after tonight’s new episode, so next week’s season 17 episode will air at the usual time (9 p.m. ET) on Sunday, October 13. The episode 5 synopsis, titled “Have You Met Kim?,” reads, “Kim gives the world an intimate look into the busiest week of her life as she prepares for the birth of her fourth baby, stars in a music video with Paris Hilton, and heads to the Met Gala. Kourtney feels violated when she realizes someone close to her family has been stealing from her.”

Episode 6 will air the following Sunday, October 20 at the same time, followed by episode 7 on October 27. Once details of the upcoming episodes are released, Heavy will update this article with descriptions. Each season ranges in how many episodes the show releases, as season 16 only had 12 episodes, while season 14 had 20 (according to IMDb), so it’s unclear at this time how many episodes fans have to look forward to for season 17.

Season 17 Has Been Already Been Filled With Milestones For the Kardashian/Jenner Family & Has Plenty More to Come

Season 17 has already had a wide array of milestone birthdays, family feuds and drama for the Kardashian/Jenner family, including True’s first birthday and Kourtney’s 40th, Kim’s health issues with psoriatic arthritis and her fashion feud with Kourtney. Unfortunately for Kris, an old rumor also surfaces later this season involving her relationship with OJ Simpson, and she is facing some health issues of her own.

“They printed a story that I was sleeping with OJ. After 25 years, you’d think that it just wouldn’t be a thing,” she says in the trailer above. Another clip shows her lying on a stretcher and complaining about her neck hurting while ambulance sirens can be heard in the background.

Fans will also get to watch as Kim stops by the White House to speak with President Donald Trump about prison reform, according to Parade, which leads to the release of former prisoner Alice Johnson. Be sure to tune in Sunday nights to catch the newest episodes of KUWTK, which airs on the E! channel at at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.

READ NEXT: TV Premieres & Schedule for October 2019

