Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Boyfriend Zack ’24’ Carpinello Back Together Post Split

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her boyfriend Zack Carpinello, aka 24, are back together after a brief split over a cheating scandal with Angelina Pivarnick.

On an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Farley’s boyfriend, who she and her castmates refer to as “24” because of his young, was getting a little too close to Pivarnick during a night out. The gang was hanging out in Las Vegas and the tension started when Carpinello asked Pivarnick about her sex life. Pivarnick, who is engaged, was offended and Carpinello apologized. Later that night, Farley, Carpinello, Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino all went to a night club. Farley was so intoxicated she could barely stand.

During the night, Pivarnick gave Carpinello a kiss on the cheek while he was kissing Farley and they all appeared to be having a good time. Soon, however, Carpinello was putting his arm around Pivarnick’s waist and he was getting very close to her. Both Pivarnick and Guadagnino said that Carpinello put his hand on Pivarnick’s backside and was acting inappropriately with her.

JWoww and Her Boyfriend Split After the Episode Aired

The episode was filmed months ago and Farley was at odds with Pivarnick over the incident (and she still is). But, Farley believed Carpinello’s side of the story, which clearly was different from what was shown on TV because after the episode aired, Farley broke up with her man.

Farley confirmed the split on Instagram, writing “After seeing tonight’s episode, I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone that stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello also responded to the episode on Instagram, apologizing for his actions. In a post on Instagram, he wrote, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well … I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome.”

Jenni Farley and Zack Carpinello Are Back Together

Though the couple briefly split, they appear to be back together and working on their relationship, according to TMZ. The two have been spotted on an outing with Farley’s children, as well as at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Us Weekly reported that Farley reunited with Carpinello at Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park in Leonia, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. They were there with Farley’s two kids and a witness told Us Weekly, “They weren’t lovey-dovey or touchy. They were more civil than acting like a couple, but he was affectionate and sweet with the kids.

A source later commented on the status of Farley’s relationship, telling E! News, “They are trying to work things out.”