Jennifer Aniston Post Pics with ‘FRIENDS’ Cast on New Instagram

There’s a new celeb on Instagram, and it’s one you’re definitely going to want to follow. Jennifer Aniston has an Instagram!

The actress posted her first picture, which shows her and her FRIENDS castmates, on Tuesday morning. She captioned the pic, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻”

A number of other celebrities have welcomed Aniston to social media in the comments section of the picture, including Reese Witherspoon.

She Already Has Over 160k Followers

Within the first hour of having an Instagram, Aniston had raked in over 160k followers– a number that will steadily be rising.