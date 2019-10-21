Jenny & Sumit 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Jenny and Sumit, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are facing an uncertain future together on tonight’s Couples Tell All finale episode. Jenny ended up leaving India alone and heartbroken after finding out that Sumit was actually married for the last few years of their relationship. Now that Sumit is facing serious consequences and potential jail time for essentially cheating on his wife with Jenny, she must decide whether or not she wants to stick by him through his divorce or call it quits.

With Jenny and Sumit’s relationship on the rocks, fans might be wondering if the couple was able to work through their issues and stay together or if Jenny decided to break up with Sumit in the midst of all of the drama. Here’s what we know about Jenny and Sumit’s relationship today:

Sumit Has Been Lying to Jenny Since the Beginning

Although Jenny was shocked to find out her boyfriend of seven years apparently married another woman while the two were still dating long-distance, Sumit’s big reveal was far from the first time he had lied to Jenny about something major in his life.

Early in their relationship, Sumit actually catfished Jenny on Facebook by pretending to be a male model named Michael Jones. Sumit did not reveal his true identity until several years into their relationship, but he came clean once he started developing feelings for the California-based grandmother. He eventually admitted to Jenny that he wasn’t the handsome, buff English model, and that he was actually living with his parents in Delhi, India and worked in a call center.

Speaking of Sumit’s parents, he also spent the last several years lying to his family about his relationship with Jenny, which makes sense now, considering he was in an arranged marriage for nearly the entire time. After Jenny arrived in India, Sumit was attempting to work out how to marry Jenny without his large Hindu family finding out, which was another red flag in their relationship.

It’s Unclear if the Two Are Still Together Today

Both reality stars have been relatively quiet about the status of their relationship since the news surfaced that Sumit had a wife. However, that might not mean much; contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from sharing much in terms of their relationship, so their official status remains to be seen at this point in the season. We won’t know for sure if the two are still together until after the Tell All special airs tonight.

Jenny hasn’t posted any photos with Sumit on Instagram since the episode aired, although she also hasn’t removed any of their old pictures either. The last time she posted a picture of Sumit was on August 26, so it’s been nearly two months. However, Jenny is clearly still in love with Sumit, and has made her feelings very clear when she left India – if Sumit can find a way to divorce his wife, she still wants to be with him.

Fans will just have to tune in Monday at 9/8c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see how Jenny and Sumit’s love story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

