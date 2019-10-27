Is Jesse Meester Dating Hofit Golan?

90 Day Fiance fans got to know Jesse Meester as the much younger love interest of Darcey Silva. But, the relationship proved to be unhealthy and the couple split. Prior to the final break up, there were spats on social media and hate from co-stars on the show who felt that Meester was domineering and controlling. Following the break up, Silva told People that it was a “toxic” situation with Meester.

Silva explained, “My past relationship was toxic. I learned about what I want in a relationship. I really dug in deep to love myself and I know that I deserve so much more.”

Meester moved on in his dating life, just as Silva did. Soap Dirt reported that over the summer of 2019, Meester had a new girlfriend named Hofit Golan.

Jesse Meester Fueled Dating Rumors with Hofit Golan on Instagram

In a series of romantic photos with Golan, Meester posted captions like, “We don’t make love, baby we make magic,” and. “I might not always be standing in front of you, but that’s because I’m behind you, protecting you from what you can’t see coming. 💯 ⁣”⁣

But who is Golan? According to her Instagram account, she is a model, TV host and influencer who has over 1 million Instagram followers. She posts a lot of modeling photos and pics for publicity on her social media, so perhaps the pics with Meester, who is also a model, were for publicity. Neither Meester or Golan have confirmed a relationship.

The last time that Golan posted a photo of herself with Meester on Instagram was on August 1, 2019 in Greece. With the photo of the two of them in a pool together, Golan wrote, “I saw this scene in a movie … it’s called life!!! Make your life the best movie you’ve ever seen! ##liveyourdream #fairytail moment with @jessemeester at @mykonosriviera #mykonos #greece #greekisland #luxurytravel.” The last time Meester posted a photo with Golan was on August 12, 2019.

Golan isn’t the only person Meester has been romantically linked to besides Silva. Soap Dirt previously reported that a younger Silva look-a-like named Alexis Ardolino was rumored to be dating Meester.

Darcey Silva Met Her Next Ex While Dating Meester

Silva went on to reappear on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but with a new man, who she actually knew when she was dating Meester. In an interview with Newsweek, Silva said that she and Tom Brooks met on Facebook four years ago when she was living in Los Angeles, California, but they lost touch when she was dating ex Meester. Brooks has been Silva’s boyfriend on season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Brooks and Silva have had ups and downs and, according to recent rumors, Silva has been filming another season of the show, but with a new man. TV Season Spoilers reported the news. The rumored new boyfriend is said to work at a rooftop bar called Westlife and it was a Reddit user named Meeamii who made the claim about a third boyfriend for Silva.

