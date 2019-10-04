JJ’s Arrest on Growing Up Hip Hop: New York

JJ had to explain himself to his dad, Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti, after he was arrested while driving a car that smelled like marijuana. The arrest aftermath airs on “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” Thursday, October 3, 2019.

JJ’s dad bailed him out, but he had some questions.

“So last night, JJ got arrested. I bailed him out. And, you know, I didn’t want to beat him up after he got arrested, so I let him sleep. But now we have to address it,” Gotti said in a confessional. “Wake up, m*****f*****, time to face the music.”

JJ, whose real name is Jonathan Wilson Lorenzo, explained on the show that after he was pulled over for not using his turn signal, a police officer could clearly smell weed in the car.

Gotti initially called it a case of “DWB: Driving While Black,” but his tone changed rapidly when he heard about the smell of weed.

JJ Lorenzo said on the show he wants to be on entrepreneur, “just like [his] dad, and make all [his] creative visions come to life.”

“I’m just trying to live the lavish life just like my dad, but ended up being too lavish so, good thing I’m the favorite,” JJ said on the show.

It was not clear whether JJ was officially charged, or how the case, if any, played out in court.

Here’s what you need to know:

Irv Gotti Was Not Pleased With the Idea of His Son Smoking Weed

Gotti was alternately serious and chiding with his son, making him breakfast the morning after his son, JJ, was arrested on “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York.”

“Convict!” Gotti said with a broad smile as JJ made his way to the kitchen, looking sheepish. Gotti asked his son if he was OK and offered him eggs before he started the line of questioning.

“It’s the perfect breakfast for any guy who just spent the night in the can,” Gotti said.

JJ explained to his dad what happened the night before.

“I was coming back from the gas station, right, and when I was at a light, and it turned green, I forgot to signal,” he said.

“So you got pulled over on a DWB,” Gotti said. “Driving While Black.”

JJ laughed, and said it was a white cop and he wasn’t speeding.

“After he pulled you over, what does he do?” Gotti asked.

“Then, I mean, the car just smelled like mad weed, so,” JJ said, and trailed off.

Gotti’s tone quickly changed.

“OK, stop. Stop right there. Are you smoking weed?” he asked. “Don’t f****** lie. Are you smoking weed?”

New York Recently Decriminalized Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana, But Driving While Smoking Weed Is Illegal

New York lawmakers recently passed legislation to decriminalize possession of a small amount of marijuana and expunge records for low-level marijuana convictions, The New York Times reported.

Decriminalization is not the same as legalization. In states and cities where marijuana is decriminalized, those found with weed within the legal parameters won’t face criminal charges. However, they can face summary citations, which can be similar to a traffic ticket. Just like driving under the influence of alcohol, it is still illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana, even in states where it is fully legalized or when a person is using medical marijuana and has a card.

It was not clear whether JJ Lorenzo was charged, and what charges, if any, he faced.

In New York, possession of one to two ounces of marijuana was downgraded from a Class B misdemeanor to a violation carrying a fine up to $200. Those found with less than one ounce can face a penalty of a $50 fine. Previously, the offense carried a fine of up to $150, the New York Times reported.

“For too long communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana and have suffered the lifelong consequences of an unfair marijuana conviction,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

