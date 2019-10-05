John Edward Robinson’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts

John Robinson was a serial killer who maintained a family life, even while luring women to their deaths under the online alter-ego, “Slave Master.”

He was married to Nancy Robinson, and the couple had four children and lived in the Kansas City area. They had a whirlwind romance, and married only a few months after they met. She testified at his trial, and her testimony was abbreviated in an appeal filed in his case in 2015.

John Robinson had four children with his wife, and they lived in Olathe, Kansas, where Nancy Robinson worked as an on-site manager.

During his trial, his family said they knew him as a loving man.

“The John Robinson we know has always been a loving and caring husband and father, the type of parent who never missed a sporting event, a school function or an opportunity to be there for his family,” the family said in a statement quoted by CourtTV. We do not know the person whom we have read and heard about on TV.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. John Robinson’s Wife, Nancy Robinson, Testified at His Murder Trial

Nancy Robinson met her future husband, John Robinson, in 1963 in Oak Hill, Illinois. The couple had a whirlwind romance, and married several months after they met. The couple moved to the Kansas City area in late 1963 or early 1964, according to an appeal filed in his case.

The couple had four children, and they lived in a a three-bedroom modular home in Olathe, Kansas at the Santa Barbara Estates, a large mobile home community. Nancy Robinson worked for the community as an on-site office manager starting in 1997.

“Nancy said Robinson played an important role in the lives of his children and actively participated in and attended their activities,” the appeal said. “Even when Robinson served time in state prison in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the children visited him and their relationship remained strong. All of Robinson’s children grew to be productive and contributing members of their communities.”

Through the course of Nancy Robinson’s marriage to John Robinson, he was also engaging in BDSM, luring young women and sometimes having them sign “slave contracts.” Some of those women became his victims.

2. John Robinson Claimed He Was Abused as a Child & His Mother Blamed Him for His Brother’s Death

A mitigation expert testified in Robinson’s defense at his trial, saying he was severely abused as a child. The expert said his mother physically abused him, and blamed him for the death of his brother.

According to his appeal, the expert testified her “preliminary investigation suggested Robinson had endured chronic and life-threatening violence, abandonment, and neglect at the hands of his caretakers. When Robinson was 5 years old, his mother began assaulting him several times a week, without provocation—beating him severely, threatening to kill him, and telling him she wished he were dead or never born. As a small child, Robinson grew deeply attached to his infant brother. The child fell ill and died, and Robinson’s mother blamed him for the death. Robinson was devastated by the loss of his brother and shattered by the false accusations lodged by his mother. As Robinson grew older, the abuse escalated, often leaving him unconscious or bedridden, and his mother isolated him from other family members.”

Johnson met the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder, and “exhibited symptoms of dissociative and mood disorders, evidenced by bouts of psychosis, extreme mood fluctuations, flat affect, and episodes of mania,” court documents said.

3. John Robinson’s Family Described Him As Loving & Involved With the Family

John Robinson’s wife, Nancy Robinson, testified on his behalf at his trial. He was close with his family and their four children, and maintained a close relationship with his family members. He was also very close to his grandchildren, according to an appeal filed in his case. His daughter, Christy, viewed him as a role model and was hit hard by the arrest.

“Robinson was also involved in the lives of his grandchildren,” the appeal said. “Robinson’s youngest daughter, Christy, had a daughter and younger son. Robinson was involved in the lives of both of Christy’s children and babysat them on a regular basis while their parents were at work. Robinson shared a particularly close relationship with Christy’s daughter, who spent time with Robinson every day. Robinson’s arrest affected her the most because she viewed Robinson as a role model or idol. She became so upset that the family arranged special contact visits, with the approval of sheriff’s department personnel, while Robinson was in jail awaiting trial. Christy’s daughter continued to talk to Robinson by phone during trial.”

Nancy further testified that the family would continue visiting Robinson in prison, and that they were “devastated” he was incarcerated.

“Nancy testified that the prospect of Robinson’s execution has had a devastating impact on their entire family, the appeal said. “If Robinson were sentenced to life imprisonment, Nancy said, the family would continue to maintain a relationship with him. Nancy, in particular, always stood by Robinson. She testified on his behalf when he was convicted of fraud in Johnson County in 1986. She stayed with him after his theft conviction in Missouri and when he went back to prison after his probation was revoked. Despite Robinson’s multiple, ongoing extramarital affairs, Nancy stayed in the relationship. Even Robinson’s conviction for capital murder did not break their marriage. Despite everything, Nancy testified that she still shared a bond with Robinson and that it would continue if the jury spared his life.”

4. John Robinson’s Children Grew Up to Be Actively Involved in Their Communities & He Maintained Strong Relationships

John Robinson had four children with his wife, Nancy, and they all became productive members of society, according to an appeal filed in his case.

“Nancy said Robinson played an important role in the lives of his children and actively participated in and attended their activities,” the appeal said. “Even when Robinson served time in state prison in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the children visited him and their relationship remained strong. All of Robinson’s children grew to be productive and contributing members of their communities.”

He was especially close with his youngest daughter, Christy. She had two children of her own, and he often babysat his grandchildren.

“Robinson’s arrest affected her the most because she viewed Robinson as a role model or idol,” the appeal said. “She became so upset that the family arranged special contact visits, with the approval of sheriff’s department personnel, while Robinson was in jail awaiting trial. Christy’s daughter continued to talk to Robinson by phone during trial.”

5. Heather Stasi Robinson, the Daughter of One of His Victims & His Adopted Niece, Portrayed a Different Image

While many of John Robinson’s family members described him at trial as loving and actively involved with the family, his adopted niece, Heather Tiffany Robinson, described him quite differently. She was born Tiffany Stasi, the daughter of Lisa Stasi, who disappeared after Robinson lured her with the promise of a better life. He took Tiffany Stasi to his brother, Donald Robinson, and his wife, Helen, saying the baby’s mother died by suicide in a hotel room. Investigators believe Robinson targeted Lisa Stasi to take the baby for his brother, according to court filings.

Heather Robinson told 20/20 she was not surprised to learn her uncle was a serial killer.

“[John Robinson] always gave me this really weird, off-putting feeling in the pit of my stomach,” she said on the show. “It’s like walking down a dark alley in the middle of the night while you know someone is behind you, approaching you closer and closer.”

She said that shortly before the murders were uncovered, she was at a wedding in Florida with her uncle. She was a young teenager, and he asked her sexual questions and danced too closely, she said on the show.

“Then he’s like, ‘I know things are really rough between your mom and dad. I’ll tell you what, you message me, don’t tell anyone, I’ll send you a plane ticket and we will go from there.'”

She said she considered the offer, but if she had taken him up on it, she added “I’d be dead. I would be in that barrel.”

READ NEXT: Heather Tiffany Robinson Today: Where Is Tiffany Stasi Now?

