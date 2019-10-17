JWoww and Boyfriend ’24’: Are Jenni Farley & Zack Carpinello Still Together?

Jenni Farley, aka JWoww, fell in love with a wrestler named Zack Carpinello, who she and her Jersey Shore cast-mates called “24”. His nickname was given to him because of his being 24 years old, which was younger than Farley.

Unfortunately for the couple, after an episode of the show aired, Farley felt disrespected and broke off the relationship. But, she has still included him in some outings with her kids, which may make some wonder if they are still together. Read on below for the latest updates on the couple and the details of their break up.

Angelina Pivarnick Was at the Center of the Break Up

Ummm you told zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas… and also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say 🧐 but I’ll save that for another day Angelina https://t.co/wvtAPMcdlc — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 11, 2019

On an episode of Jersey Shore, Carpinello is shown asking cast member Pivarnick about her sex life with her fiance. Pivarnick took offense and Carpinello apologized. Later in the evening, Farley became intoxicated at a club and Carpinello was shown putting his hand around Pivarnick’s waist. Both Pivarnick and cast member Vinny Guadagnino agreed that Carpinello was crossing the line and that he put his hand on Pivarnick’s butt.

This becomes a storyline and causes a major rift between Pivarnick and Farley, who sides with her boyfriend at the time.

Grinding on someone’s man? Asking for a 3 some? Kissing someone else’s BF? That’s a blatant disregard of boundaries #JSFamilyVacation — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019

Unfortunately for Farley, after the episode aired, she was able to see what was going on that night between Carpinello and Pivarnick. Farley confirmed on Instagram, “After seeing tonight’s episode, I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone that stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Honestly, you’re so pathetic it’s not even worth it. But just remember… i see these too and know exactly what happened without the editing… so I’ll handle this another day… enjoy tweeting https://t.co/hQsyWgYuKq — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 11, 2019

Farley has voiced in her messages on Instagram and her tweets to Pivarnick that she feels both Carpinello and Pivarnick are to blame. Read on for more tweets about the situation from Farley and Pivarnick … and their friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Oh ok that makes sense. Glad what you did was a joke, and u grinding on him was a joke… and u kissing him was a joke.. BUT when he joked back, you made it seem like he was a creep and destroyed him in interview. Got it. Makes total sense now. https://t.co/RGByAR5MKZ — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019

Not at all.. i found the whole night funny and no big deal. What i dont like is when someone says how fun the night was (in text) and then goes in front of a camera and says the opposite https://t.co/sCqhyTlC7E — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019

IT WAS A KISS ON THE CHEEK !!! #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) October 18, 2019

Who said I’m not mad at both? Both are idiots but they instigated each other… only difference is Angelina gets to talk about it on the show… like if you were that uncomfortable tell me.. don’t tell others and text me how much fun it was 🙄 https://t.co/2ioeWmmfUA — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019

You’ll see in upcoming episodes. But i texted her as a friend saying what i heard & what happened. Never attacked her. She took it the wrong way & then comes the dramer #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/eGZibamRGb — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) October 18, 2019

It is what it is.. I have a lot more fish to fry then this bullshit #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) October 18, 2019

Zack Carpinello Publicly Apologized for His Actions

In a post on Instagram, Carpinello took responsibility for his actions and wrote, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well … I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome.”

Though Carpinello and Farley have split, Us Weekly reported that the two reunited for an outing at Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park in Leonia, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. They were there with Farley’s two kids and a source told Us Weekly, “They weren’t lovey-dovey or touchy. They were more civil than acting like a couple, but he was affectionate and sweet with the kids.” A second source backed up the report, saying, “The kids were having a great time during the music shows and enjoying playing the games. Jenny and Zack weren’t showing any PDA, they were playing with the kids but didn’t seem overly affectionate. Jenny was spending most of her time watching the kids.”

So, it doesn’t seem like the two are back together but Farley may not want to immediately erase him from her children’s lives.