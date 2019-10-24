Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kaia Gerber is the teenage daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The 18-year-old followed in her mother’s footsteps and began modeling at a young age.

Gerber made headlines in mid-October of 2019 after she was spotted hanging out with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who is 25. Another diner snapped a photo of Gerber and Davidson enjoying a meal at the famous Sadelle’s restaurant in Soho in New York City.

Page Six also reported that Davidson was seen leaving Gerber’s apartment on October 23. The outlet cited an “insider” who insisted that Gerber and Davidson are just friends. Davidson was most recently linked with Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley. He also dated Kate Beckinsale and was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.

Gerber and Davidson walked in a runway show together for designer Alexander Wang in June of 2019. That may have been where they met for the first time. Gerber was 17 at that time.

1. Kaia Gerber Has Been Modeling Professionally Since She Was 13 & Booked Her First Runway Show At 16

Kaia Gerber grew up in the fashion world and was accustomed to seeing models on a regular basis because of her mother’s career. Gerber explained in an essay for Vogue that she appreciated that Cindy Crawford kept her work separate from home life. “At home, she was just my mom, and for that I am forever grateful.”

Gerber became interested in pursuing modeling as a potential career as a young teenager. She signed her first modeling contract with an agency at age 13.

Gerber walked in her first runway show at age 16. She modeled for Calvin Klein during New York Fashion Week in September 2017. Gerber has been a regular figure on the catwalk since then.

Gerber is represented by DNA Model Management. She is also a featured model for VIVA Model Management.

2. Kaia Gerber Said That She ‘Didn’t See It At All’ When People Remarked That She Looked Just Like Her Mother

Kaia Gerber is compared often to mom Cindy Crawford. But Gerber says that for the longest time, she didn’t think she looked like her mother. In November of 2017, fans thought she was kidding when Gerber posted a photo alongside Crawford with the caption, “i just don’t see the resemblance.”

Gerber says that as she has gotten older, she now gets what everyone else has been saying all along. She wrote in Vogue, “It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”

Gerber added that she views it as a compliment when people tell her that she acts similar to her mother as well.

3. Kaia Gerber Threw a Star-Studded 18th Birthday Party in Times Square & Her Outfit Appeared to Pay Homage To Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber turned 18 on September 3, 2019, and celebrated with a big bash in New York City’s Times Square. The party was held at the Paradise Club with burlesque-themed costumes.

Allure Magazine reported that guests included fellow models Kylie Jenner and Winnie Harlow, as well as stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Alexander Wang, and Lourdes Leon. The entertainment included drag performances and a “Happy Birthday” song by Amanda Lepore.

Gerber’s outfit for the evening appeared to pay homage to a look Cindy Crawford sported at the 1992 MTV Video Music awards. Gerber’s ensemble was a leather corset dress made by Versace. Crawford’s outfit in 1992 included pants rather than a dress, but the two designs looked like carbon copies of each other.

Allure added that Crawford wore a gold pantsuit for the party. Gerber’s father, Rande Gerbe, decided against wearing a costume.

4. Gerber Praised the ‘Me Too’ Movement For Inspiring Women to Feel More Comfortable Speaking Up

Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford appeared together on the “Forces of Fashion” panel put on by Vogue in October 2019. Gerber addressed the “Me Too” movement and its impact on the fashion industry.

The teen remarked that she felt social media helped inspire more women to speak up because they felt less alone. Gerber said, “I think it’s difficult to be the one to first speak up, but again, that’s where social media, I think, played such a huge role. Suddenly it was like, ‘OK, she’s been through this, too, and this person’s been through this, too.’ It gave us the opportunity to feel heard and not only heard but supported and encouraged to talk about these issues.”

Gerber added in her essay for Vogue that she felt the movement has also made workplace communication better. “At runway shows and on set, people are more aware of everyone’s comfort… In an industry where people are constantly touching you, even the little things matter: Being asked, ‘Can I unbutton your shirt?’ or ‘Can I tuck your shirt in?’ goes a long way. When people are comfortable and feel safe, it shows in the final product.”

5. Kaia Gerber’s Older Brother, Presley, Is Also a Professional Model

Kaia Gerber appears to have a close relationship with her older brother, Presley. She has often posted photos of the two of them on Instagram, including pictures from their childhood. She says that when she walked the runway in her first show for Calvin Klein, Presley was sitting in the front row to support her.

Presley is also a professional model. Both he and Kaia were formerly with IMG Models but switched to DNA in February of 2019.

Presley Gerber made headlines in December 2018 when he was pulled over for driving under the influence and speeding in Beverly Hills, California. He took a plea deal in July 2019 and was sentenced to three years probation.

