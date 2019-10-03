Karla Souza Will Not Be a Series Regular for Season 6 of HTGAWM

We won’t be seeing as much of Laurel this season on HTGAWM, as actress Karla Souza will not be back as a series regular for the current and final season, according to TVLine.

Laurel Went Missing in the Season 5 Finale

During the season 5 finale, Laurel went missing, and the season 6 premiere hints at the fact that she isn’t going to be making a return anytime soon. In a recent interview with the outlet, showrunner Pete Nowalk said of the situation, “We’ll try to be giving you answers as quickly as possible [as to] where Laurel and [son] Christopher are… Laurel’s done some shady things in the past, so the possibility of her disappearing herself is very real. Or, because her family is so crazy, they could have taken her. Or someone else could have taken her. All of these questions are on the characters’ minds and the audience’s mind, so we’ll be trying to provide them with clues as to what really happened.”

Fortunately, TVLine reports that Souza will be making “a guest appearance or two (or three) before the series ends.”

It’s unclear why Souza is quietly departing from this season of HTGAWM. It’s possible that she is busy filming Amazon’s new FIFA drama, “El Presidente”, but scheduling conflicts have yet to be confirmed. ‘El Presidente’, which centers on the 2015 ‘FIFA Gate’ scandal, will consist of eight episodes. It is produced by Oscar-winning director Pablo Larrain’s production company Fabula.

The 6th and Final Season of HTGAWM

The sixth season of HTGAWM will also be the final season of the show. ET reported the news in July, with Pete Nowalk saying in a statement, “For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom.”

“I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years,” Nowalk continued. “I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

The sixth season will involve Annalise Keating’s class finishing up their final semester in law school.

Nowalk has hinted at twists and turns for a finish that the audience “won’t see coming.”

For her performance in the critically successful show, Viola Davis has won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She was nominated for an Emmy this year, as well.

Be sure to tune in to a new episode of How to Get Away With Murder airing tonight on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.

