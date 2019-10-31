VideoVideo related to kelly clarkson wins halloween with hocus pocus costume and ‘i put a spell on you’ 2019-10-31T11:42:08-04:00

Kelly Clarkson may have just won Halloween 2019 with her costumes and performance on her talk show Thursday (Oct. 31). She took on the classic Halloween hit “I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins while dressed as Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson, Bette Midler’s lead character from the 1993 Halloween flick Hocus Pocus.

Flanked by two back-up singers made up to look like fellow Sanderson sisters Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), the performance absolutely brought the house down.

But that wasn’t her only Halloween segment. Clarkson has a feature she does periodically on her show where she reads the wildest toddler stories that people send to her. Usually, it’s super funny, but for Halloween, she asked for creepy toddler stories… and her fans did not disappoint. If you think toddlers can’t do creepy things, you would be wrong.

Two good ones are definitely a story about a 4-year-old who had an imaginary friend with red eyes who lived in the attic — that is some Paranormal Activity crap right there — then a young boy who asked what his dead grandma looked like and then said she was standing next to his mom. But the winner has to be the young girl who asks her aunt when the aunt is going to die and when the aunt says not until she’s really old, the niece replies that she’ll actually be dead soon. #Nightmarefuel

Halloween is definitely a fun day for daytime TV. The Today hosts dressed up as iconic dancing characters from different films, while the Good Morning America crew chose to emulate the celebrities who frequented Studio 54 back in the 1970s. And The View hosts top them all with their Stephen King characters motif.

