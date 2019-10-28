Team Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 17 so Far 10/28/2019

This is Kelly Clarkson’s fourth season coaching on The Voice. She won the first two times she coached, only to be defeated by newcomer John Legend in season 16. Is season 17 the year she takes back her crown?

Her team is shaping up to make a real run at the title, especially with powerhouse Shane Q, who earned four chair turns with his incredible rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” during the blind auditions.

Read on for all you need to know about Clarkson’s remaining team members.

Kiara Brown

This Las Vegas native, who sang the National Anthem at a White House event, was originally on Team Gwen but was stolen by Clarkson after she lost her Battle Round to Royce Lovett on “Turn Your Lights Down Low” by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Interestingly, Clarkson didn’t initially turn her chair around during Brown’s blind audition of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'”. But Brown’s Battle Round performance must have really impressed the American Idol winner for her to use her steal.

Damali

This California native has been writing songs for nearly a decade, which is quite a feat when you consider she’s only 16 years old. She only earned one chair turn during her blind audition of “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish, but one is all you need on The Voice.

In the Battle Round, she took on Brooke Stephenson with Adele’s difficult ballad “Set Fire to the Rain” and Damali emerged as the victor.

Alex Guthrie

After working with Jennifer Hudson in an American Family Insurance commercial, J-Hud encouraged Guthrie to audition for the voice and here he is. His “Love and Happiness” audition earned two chair turns, one from Clarkson and one from Stefani.

In the Battle Round, he and Injoy Fountain faced off on “Home” by Marc Broussard, with Guthrie keeping his spot on Clarkson’s team.

Lauren Hall

Known as the “singing soccer player” because she played on the Ball State University soccer team, this Chicago native wowed Clarkson with her soulful rendition of Adele’s “One and Only” during the blind auditions.

She hasn’t yet competed in the Battle Rounds yet; on Monday (Oct. 28) she’ll take on duo Hello Sunday.

Hello Sunday

Not only does The Voice not feature very many duos, but it definitely hasn’t had one so young before. Hello Sunday is made up of 13-year-old Chelsea Grover and 14-year-old Myla Finks, longtime friends from Atlanta who performed “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman for their blind audition.

Their Battle Round match-up takes place Monday (Oct. 28) when they’ll face off with Lauren Hall.

Jake Hoot

This country boy speaks fluent Spanish from having grown up in the Dominican Republic while his parents were there doing missionary work. His blind audition of “When It Rains It Pours” earned a quick chair turn from Clarkson.

In the Battle Round, Hoot defeated Steve Knill on the Willie Nelson classic “Always On My Mind.”

Shane Q

This Sacramento native is Clarkson’s only four-chair turn auditionee and he seems like he has the chops to go all the way.

In the Battle Round, his match-up with Melinda Rodriguez on “Too Good at Goodbyes” by Sam Smith was so good that Clarkson declared Q the winner but kept Rodriguez with her save.

Melinda Rodriguez

This Floridian is currently in graduate school at the University of Illinois after she postponed her studies at the New England Conservatory to care for her chronically ill brother. Her blind audition of “What a Wonderful World” earned two chair turns.

In the Battle Round, Clarkson used her save on Rodriguez after her performance with Shane Q on “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

Gracee Shriver

Last but not least is this 16-year-old Oklahoman who frequently travels to Nashville for gigs. Her rendition of Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” earned two chair turns at the blind auditions.

In the Battle Rounds, she defeated Brennan Lassiter on “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

