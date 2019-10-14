Team Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’ Season 17 So Far 10/14/2019

Tonight, the Battle Rounds begin on an all-new episode of The Voice. Now in its 17th season, the show will pit some of the top performers of the year against one another for a chance at taking home the title of The Voice winner.

Interested in learning more about the competitors on Kelly Clarkson’s team? Here they are:

Alex Guthrie

Age: 25

Alex began playing guitar at age 12. When he was 16, he decided to skip college and pursue music. He was encouraged to audition for “The Voice” by Jennifer Hudson, who he met with on set of a commercial for American Family Insurance.

Brennan Lassiter

Age: 20

Brennan was just six when she fell in love with singing. She then went on to perform as part of the church choir. Today, Brennan is a receptionist at a chiropractic office. She also leads worship at her church. Her Instagram bio reads, “Hashtag Livin’ for Jesus.”

Brooke Stephenson

Age: 28

Brooke attended Berklee College of Music, where she was part of the a cappella group Pitch Slapped. After graduating, she made her way to LA to work in the music business. Last year, Brooke decided to quit her job so she could focus on singing again.

Damali

Age: 16

Damali is just 16. She was enrolled in a military and law enforcement high school but has felt that the military is not her calling.

Hello Sunday

Age: 13 & 14

Chelsea and Myla hail from Atlanta, Georgia, where they grew up singing. The pair met at a performing arts camp and have been together since. They started their group by posting videos online. They have since become the youngest “The Voice” duo ever.

Injoy Fountain

Age: 29

Injoy has been involved in theater and music since she was a little girl. She studied theater in college, and afterward, worked as a soul singer. She was a background singer in Condola Rashad’s band, and toured Europe and Aruba with a traveling production of “Rent.”

Jake Hoot

Age: 30

Jake began playing music when his family relocated to the Dominican Republic when he was just nine. At age 20, Jake decided to move to Tennesse to focus on music. He ended up attending Tennessee Tech University as a walk-on football player.

Lauren Hall

Age: 25

Lauren is a singer, but she also grew up a very competitive soccer player. She attended Ball State University, where she would sing the national anthem before her games. Today, she works as a server while also pursuing her music dreams. According to The Star Press, Hall has auditioned for The Voice the last seven years. This is her first time reaching the blind audition stage.

Melinda Rodriguez

Age: 23

Melinda attended a performing arts middle school that was two hours away from her home. She went on to study at the New England Conservatory in Boston. Today, she works three jobs while attending graduate school at the University of Illinois, where she runs the jazz vocal department.

Shane Q

Age: 28.

Shane hails from Sacramento. His NBC bio states that he was shy growing up and “music helped him come out of his shell.” Today, Shane is a minivan driver for United Cerebral Palsy.

Steve Knill

Age: 37

Steve didn’t become interested in music until high school when he started making up his own rap beats. Today, he works as a sales associate at a music retail chain. He lives with his partner, Don Kraft, in San Francisco, according to AZ Central.

