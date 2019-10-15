Is Kelly Dodd Still Dating Boyfriend Dr. Brian?

Kelly Dodd’s love life has become a constant source of material for the Real Housewives franchise; her family connections alone are talking points for fans of the series. As the current season portrays her relationship with plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Reagan, many are asking if the couple are together. Read on to find out if the two are still a couple.

Both Dr. Reagan and Dodd Announced Their Split

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Reagan confirmed that the couple had split. “Kelly Dodd and I are no longer dating. I wish her the best. I will not comment further on this personal matter on social media. Dating isn’t easy, doing so from afar makes it more difficult,” the doctor wrote in the post. For her part, Dodd was quick to respond via her own account. “[Dr. Brian Reagan] posted that we broke up .. I’m deeply saddened and I only wish him the best!! Good Luck, you are a talented surgeon!! I loved you deeply, ” she went on to say in a post that has also been removed from her account.

The Couple Had Been Open About Their Ups And Downs

In addition to what was seen in the series, the couple also used social media to document the drama. Dodd, a major presence on Instagram, was especially vocal about the good as well as the bad.

According to Bravo, the Real Housewives’ own network, Dodd spoke about turning back to her romantic ambitions and ending her single status finding a mystery man. The man, who would later be revealed to be Reagan, would then “dump” her according to the reality star’s social media account.

I’m so proud of my boyfriend @tbeautysandiego you truly are talented! https://t.co/IZChAlQPBt — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) July 26, 2019

In joint postings, it was hinted at that the two were a couple again in 2018. Even businesses got in on the news. True Beauty’s official Instagram account also features a picture of the couple after one of their visits. The on-again, off-again nature of the relationship would continue until the recent news.

Allegations of Cheating Hurt the Relationship

When it was announced that the pair had ended their relationship, fans were naturally curious about the possibility of cheating being the major cause. Reagan confirmed that no cheating was involved while speaking with TooFab. During a quick discussion with the plastic surgeon, he answered “absolutely not” when questioned about cheating.

He has also spoken to Page Six about the allegations and what went wrong in the relationship. “Kelly and I are no longer dating,” he confirmed. In his comments to the publication, Reagan was adamant that nothing happened. “I completely deny having cheated on her. Completely. That’s not why we’re not dating.”

When pressed further on the topic, he once again offered a denial. “I simply cannot make her see — I’m not there all the time — she’s reacting. There are other things that have happened. I’m not going to share. And that’s it. She’s trying to spin this and I completely deny having cheated. Because I don’t want to be with her anyone she thinks there has to be another woman. But there’s not. It’s not. It’s just not working. We’ve been on-again-off-again,” he added.

The reality star had her own perspective about what happened. Among her comments, she directly accused her former partner of cheating and using her to further his own goals. “He wanted his business on the show. I was just a means to get there. And I only realized that after I caught him cheating on me and realized he’s been seeing someone else all along, ” Dodd said.

Dodd Has Moved On to a New Relationship With Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd confirmed she was in a relationship with Rick Leventhal shortly after the breakup with Reagan was revealed. The correspondent currently works for Fox News and lives in New York City. Since Dodd lives in Orange County, they have been flying to see each other whenever possible.