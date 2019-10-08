Kelly Dodd’s Estranged Brother Eric & Mother Bobbi

Since her first appearance one Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd has been a force to be reckoned with. Whether it was making friends or fighting with her fellow castmates, it’s never been a dull moment for the reality star. One of the aspects she’s most known for among fans of the reality series is her relationship with brother Eric and mother Bobbi. Their internal family issues was have played out on a weekly basis for viewers of the hit Bravo show.

Accusations of Assault

One of the biggest accusations against Kelly came from her co-star Tamra Judge. According to US Weekly, a clip surfaced of Judge accusing Dodd of pushing her mother down the stairs and then going on to state that her co-star was a ” problem.”

It was not something that Dodd wanted to put to rest and has several times referred to the accusation. She went so far as to reference Judge herself in an Instagram posting speaking about her mother and brother. “It’s lent and it’s all about forgiveness.. my Mom hates @tamrajudge always told me to be careful!!”

Eric Believes He and Bobbi are Responsible for Kelly’s Success

Never one to shy away from discussing family matters, Eric has been quick to talk about his feelings on their involvement in the Real Housewives series. According to Kelly’s brother, the real stars of the show ,and what Bravo wanted all along, was actually closer to home. In an interview with AllAboutTheTea.com, he didn’t hold back on his feelings about being included in the series or the true reasons why he and Bobbi are there.

More specifically, Eric focused his thoughts on early behind the scenes antidotes and a casting process that favored their family. He wanted to address the reasons why he was living with his reality star sister.

On the part of fans, it’s long been some confusion and speculation over the reasons why these family members were in the home. Some even claim that their presence may have exacerbated the situation with Kelly’s already difficult marriage. While Eric doesn’t address that in current interviews, they were still a presence in her life during that period.

“Kelly begged me and my mom to move into her house when Bravo hired her, because our family was part of a package deal,” he said in the exclusive interview.

He went on to say, “The only reason she got on the show was because Bravo interviewed me and my mom for five hours, and they were sold on our unique family dynamic. That’s the only reason we lived with her, not because we needed a place to stay.”

A Family Reunited

Despite some ups and downs, everything appears to be back in order for the Dodd family. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly was enthused and happy that her family was back together. She even claimed that the series itself may have been what brought them back together.

“I’m on really good terms with my brother and my mom,” she said. “They were at my house all weekend, for a week. They’ve come twice this summer, ’cause they live in Arizona. So, yeah, I mean, we are back to where we were before. So, you know, there’s this really good thing about the show is that it really brought my mom and my brother [and me] back together. So, hopefully, next season you’ll see more of them. You can see them this season, but you know, my mom’s doing very well.”