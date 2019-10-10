WATCH: Kendall Jenner Kiss With Bella Hadid on Video

Kendall Jenner shared a video on Instagram showing her kissing her long-time friend, fellow model Bella Hadid. You can watch video of the Kendall/Bella kiss later in this article.

The video was captioned, “happy birthday sexy.” It shows Bella sitting under a tree with Kendall on her lap. Other people are watching. The two kiss and then Bella falls backwards on the ground, appearing to laugh.

However, Kendall and Bella have been friends for years, so don’t read too much into the kiss. Kendall previously denied she was gay in an interview with Vogue Magazine in which she addressed the rumors that have floated around for years. In fact, Daily Mail reports that the clip was from Travis Scott’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom: I Can Fly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kendall Posted the Video on Her Instagram Story as Bella Hadid Was Celebrating Her Birthday in New York

Kendall posted the video to her Instagram story, but it was shared by other sites.

Vogue Magazine reported that Kendall Jenner, which the site called “a tomboy who collects vintage cars, prefers sneaks and jeans and a hoodie, and rolls with a squad of mostly guys,” is not gay. Kendall told the magazine she simply values her privacy when it comes to relationships, and she speculated that’s where the gay rumors started.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy,” she told Vogue in that 2018 interview.

Bella celebrated the birthday, her 23rd, in New York. According to Elle, the celebration took place on a “low-key rainy afternoon” and was attended by her friends, mom, sister, brother and his girlfriend.

Kendall & Bella Have Been Friends for Years, Even Vacationing Together

In the past, Bella and Kendall have worn similar looks when out to dinner together, which Vogue described as “twinning.” In 2017, when Kendall turned 22, Bella also gave her a shout out on social media. However, she posted a photo of them arguing. It wasn’t clear what the argument was over.

“This is a real life picture @realboydaniel took of KJ and I when we were yelling at each other, “but we made up five minutes later so it’s all good,” she wrote. She added, then: “Kung Fu Kenny. This laugh of yours can light up ANY room and make everybody smile from ear to ear! I wish I was with you today but I know we will celebrate together soon and our friends are taking great care of you 😉😽I love you!! Happy birthday my beautiful KaJe.”

Life and Style Magazine reported that Kendall was also caught kissing the Hadid sisters’ brother in the past. Bella’s sister, of course, is supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Kendall and Bella have vacationed together, posting photos showing them on a jet ski wearing bikinis. The swimsuit pictures date to 2017, however.

