Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nicki Minaj is officially off the market. The rapper has married Kenneth Petty after less than a year of dating.

She announced the news on Monday evening in an Instagram post.

Here’s what we know:

1. Petty Is a Registered Sex Offender

Petty is a registered sex offender in the state of New York. His rap sheet also includes convictions for manslaughter and attempted rape.

Records indicate that Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in April 1995, for a crime that took place in September 1994. At the time, he was 16. He ended up serving four years in a New York state prison for the crime. A “knife/cutting instrument” is cited as the weapon used during the attack.

In the comments section of an Instagram that Minaj posted in December 2018, one user wrote, “Wait, y’all calling this man a rapist but it happened in 1994, meaning he was 16 or 17 and the girl was a 16 year old.”

Minaj responded to the comment, writing, “he was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf, Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

2. He Pled Guilty to Manslaughter in 2006

In June 2006, according to the DOC website, Petty pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He served seven of the ten years.

He was released in May 2013.

In December 2018, law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that Petty “rolled up on Lamont Robinson one early morning in April 2002 and opened fire on him on a street corner in Queens, NY.”

TMZ goes on to write, “We’re told Petty drove to the crime scene with a group of cohorts, hopped out of the car, walked across the street where Robinson was hanging out, pulled out a gun … and shot him in the stomach 3 times. Our sources say he then fled in the vehicle with the group.”

The victim, Lamont, reportedly only survived for a “short time.” Police visited him in the hospital, where he nodded towards Petty in a photo lineup.

3. She Has Referred to Petty as Her Husband for Months

Minaj has referred to Petty as her husband for months, but official confirmation that the two tied the knot came on Monday, October 21, in an Instagram post. Minaj captioned the post, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19.”

The video shows matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps with “bride” and “groom” written across the front.

In December, TMZ reported that Nicki and Petty “already had the marriage and baby talk” after just a couple months of dating. At the time, a source shared with the outlet that Nicki was serious about having children.

TMZ adds that Nicki “feels Kenneth has changed for the better since he was young.” The two knew reportedly knew one another when they were younger. Bossip reports that Petty is a father of five children.

4. They Became Instagram Official in December 2018

Minaj made her relationship with Petty official in December 2018.

In September 2019, the rapper said she was retiring from music to have a family. She wrote on Twitter, “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box—cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

One day later, Minaj took to Twitter once more to write, “I’m still right here… Still madly in love with you guys and you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion and it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt and insensitive, I apologize babe.”

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

5. The Couple Obtained a Marriage License in July

Petty and Minaj obtained their marriage license at a Beverly Hills Courthouse in late July. They then had 90 days to tie the knot.

Petty was born on April 7, 1978, making him 41 today.

In an October 20 interview with The Shade Room, Minaj shared of her wedding, “We’ll definitely do the paperwork portion of the marriage, but the actual wedding, I don’t know. You know when you’re a little girl and you want this big beautiful wedding, and I used to think I was one of those girls, I always wanted the fairytale. But then the things that used to matter to you don’t matter as much because I remember wanting those things with people, where real love wasn’t there. So now I feel like now that everything has finally lined up and matched up being that I’m madly in love with this man, he’s also my best friend, the things that used to matter to me before, don’t matter as much now. So yes, we’re going to have a big wedding eventually.”

As for her retirement, the rapper said that’s not necessarily happening. She said of the Tweet she posted last month, “I felt like the way I did it was like insensitive to my fans, I didn’t know it was going to be that big of a deal. So that’s why I deleted it because it had like 600,000 likes and it was up for like less than an hour, and it took on a life of its own. But you know what, I’m a human being and sometimes in the middle of all this chaos, you’re a woman, you’re a human being, you have feelings, you may speak out of term. You may do things or say things where you’re like ‘what the hell was I talking about or thinking about,’ but I’m human.” Is another album in the works? Only time will tell.

READ NEXT: Sulli Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

