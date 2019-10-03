Kylie Jenner Shoots Down ‘Dramatic’ Rumor About Date With Tyga

On Thursday morning, Kylie Jenner took to Twitter to acknowledge the rumors that she and ex-flame Tyga visited a recording studio together just days after her split from Travis Scott. She denies that she and Tyga are rekindling their romance.

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” the makeup mogul wrote on social media.

The Background

On Wednesday, news outlets reported that just hours after splitting from Travis Scott, Jenner was seen reuniting with ex-flame Tyga at a recording studio inside the Sunset Marquis. Rumors instantly swirled that the two were getting back together when the 22-year-old was photographed leaving the studio with friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine.

The Daily Mail wrote, “Kylie Jenner is back on the single circuit following her split from rapper boyfriend and babydaddy Travis Scott…In an eyebrow-raising twist, they headed straight to the Sunset Marquis, where Kylie’s ex boyfriend Tyga was working in the hotel’s recording studio.”

Kylie & Travis Split

On Tuesday, a source told People of Kylie’s relationship with Scott, “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Thursday marks the first time Kylie has addressed the rumors surrounding her personal life on social media. Within 30 minutes, the Twitter post garnered 43k likes.