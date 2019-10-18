Lady Gaga Fan Responds to Criticism After Falling Off Stage in Vegas

Lady Gaga brought a fan on stage Thursday night and a heartwarming moment turned scary after the fan slipped, sending him and the pop superstar tumbling off the stage.

Lady Gaga was performing her “Enigma” show during her Las Vegas residency when the incident occurred. Several attendees caught the incident on video from multiple angles and it quickly went viral on social media.

In the clip, you see the fan join the “Shallow” singer on stage when the singer jumps into his arms and straddles him. As he starts to shimmy her up to get better balance, he loses sight of his feet and steps right off the side of the stage, sending both of them into the crowd.

Luckily, the fall looked much worse than it was and the two emerged unharmed quickly after. “Everything’s OK,” Gaga said immediately after the incident “The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up.”

“Everything is okay, everything is okay… We are like Jack and Rose in the Titanic.” The singer quipped after emerging from the crowd.

“I supposed we should have some tea after that…f***. That was a fall!” The “Bad Romance” singer said as she brought the fan back up on stage and gave him a hug, knowing that he would probably face a lot of criticism from the incident.

“Can you promise me something? Can you just forgive yourself right now for what just happened?” The crowd laughs and cheers as they embrace again. “It takes two to tango” the singer continued. The fan then tells her that he’s been following her for 11 years to which Gaga responded, “I think that’s amazing. We f****g love each other so much we fell off the damn stage.”

Here is a close-up video of the incident:

A fan picked Lady Gaga up at her show in Las Vegas and dropped them both off the stage pic.twitter.com/qKBVc4VX3G — The FADER (@thefader) October 18, 2019

After they both recovered:

Lady gaga brought back the fan on stage after their fall “Everything is okay, everything is okay… We are like Jack and Rose in the Titanic” pic.twitter.com/hpA3MFuHlI — Gaga Now 👾 (@ladygaganownet) October 18, 2019

Lady Gaga has yet to respond to the incident publicly but the fan in the video was quick to fire back at critics.

The Fan Responds to Haters on Twitter

The fan who fell off stage with Lady Gaga was getting slammed online by Gaga’s “little monsters” (what she calls her fans). So much so that he decided to respond with a statement and several angry tweets firing back at his critics.

“I DID NOT pick up Lady Gaga, when I got on stage she jumped on me” he explains “as I was trying to usher her up my body kinda thing my foot slipped.”

He also says that “as we fell I tried to take the brunt of the fall and if you could see my leg you would see that I kinda did.”

The fan, known as “Jack”, reiterated that Gaga told fans at the show and afterward to “stop with the negative comments” and that Gaga and “multiple members of her team” told him after the show he was “not to blame” for the incident.

Jack then pleaded with the people to stop criticizing him, “People just need to stop this because it’s getting too much and it’s starting to affect me” he wrote “I WASN’T DRUNK OR ANYTHING ELSE PEOPLE ARE ACCUSING ME OF. I WASN’T ANYTHING BUT IN AWE OF HER.”

He also went on to bash media outlets that are “trying to get a story out of him”

and for every media outlet messaging me trying to get a story out of me, let me make this perfectly clear…YOU’RE NOT GETTING A STORY OUT OF ME, I respect gaga far too much for that type of shit. https://t.co/0L1refsE2L — 𝕛𝕒𝕔𝕜 (@jackandrewx) October 18, 2019

According to Jack, Lady Gaga absolved him of any guilt and he tweeted that “the words you said to me last night after the show I’ll cherish forever.”

While Jack had to deal with the wrath of the “little monsters”, Gaga recovered from the fall with an ice bath immediately following the show.

Lady Gaga continues her residency at Park MGM Las Vegas on 10/19 with another showing of “Enigma”.

