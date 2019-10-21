Laura & Aladin 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Laura and Aladin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have hit a rough patch in their relationship since their wedding episode aired. Last week’s Couples Tell All special revealed that Aladin might want to divorce Laura, so things are definitely looking bleak for the reality stars. (Warning: there are potential spoilers regarding Laura and Aladin below!)

The two have been embroiled in a messy, public split over the last few weeks, with Aladin blocking Laura on Instagram, and Laura announcing a surprise pregnancy to try to get his attention. The couple will likely air out more of their dirty laundry on the Tell All tonight, so fans will hopefully get a chance to figure out what’s going on between the two, and if they really have split up or if they worked through their issues and got back together.

In the meantime, here’s what we know about their relationship today:

Aladin Deleted Laura From Instagram After The Infamous Sex Toy Episode & Laura Announced That She Was Pregnant

Following the infamous sex-toy episode, Aladin went through and deleted all photos of his wife off of his Instagram account. Episode 10 featured one of the reality couple’s worst arguments, after Laura told Aladin she wanted to use toys in the bedroom to spice up their sex life. Aladin didn’t take kindly to being told he wasn’t good at jiggy jiggy, and he ended up storming out of the house after telling her “f–k you.”

Following the episode’s premiere, Aladin removed all photos of Laura from his social media accounts. Although some fans speculated that the Instagram purge was a P.R. move that was too coincidental to the episode’s air date, things quickly spiraled out of control shortly after, and as details of their relationship began to emerge over the last few weeks, it appears that the couple really did split up at that time.

On September 14, Laura announced via a surprise Instagram post that she was pregnant, claiming that she and Aladin had a “muffin in the oven.” She confirmed to an Instagrammer that she wasn’t lying about being pregnant, but that she ended up losing the baby due to complications with an ectopic pregnancy. She later admitted to the same Instagrammer that she only announced the details of the pregnancy to try to get Aladin’s attention so he would unblock her from Instagram. You can read more about their split and the pregnancy news here.

It’s Unclear if the Reality Stars Are Back Together Today

It’s unclear at this time if Laura and Aladin are back together at the moment. It’s obvious they are still dealing with some issues on tonight’s Tell All special, with most of the promos featuring Laura crying and Aladin telling his wife that he isn’t happy with her anymore. So, at the moment it definitely doesn’t look like the two are still together, or back together, or even still married.

Neither reality star has posted any pictures with the other on social media in some time, and Aladin’s Instagram page is still wiped clean of any trace of his wife. However, that might not mean much; both Laura and Aladin might just be honoring their non-disclosure agreement with TLC and aren’t posting anything in an effort to avoid giving away spoilers ahead of the season finale.

Fans will just have to tune in Monday at 9/8c on TLC to catch the finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see how Laura and Aladin’s love story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

