Do Leah Messer & Jeremy Calvert Get Back Together on TM2?

It’s hard to know which Teen Mom couples are together, so we don’t blame you if you can’t keep track of the current relationships. What’s Leah’s relationship status with Jeremy look like these days on Teen Mom 2? And is he the father of her twins? If you need some explanation about what’s going on on Teen Mom 2, read on.

Corey Simms Is the Father of Leah’sTwins

Leah Messer met Corey Simms at age 16. A few months into dating, Messer learned that she was pregnant with his twins.

As it turns out, Corey was a rebound from a serious relationship– with Robbie Kidd. And after Messer and Corey broke up, she went back to dating Robbie. The couple married in 2010, but divorced in June 2011.

A few months after her divorce, Messer started dating Jeremy Clavert. The two got married in 2012. They then welcomed their first child, Adalynn. Unfortunately, the couple divorced after two years of marriage.

Cheat Sheet reports that the two have been dating other people since their divorce. But now, fans are picking up on some signs that the two have reconnected.

Messer’s Relationship With Calvert

During filming for the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Messer posted the image of her and Calvert above, and commented, “At the end of the day, we will always be a team! 👊🏼♥️.” This photo, and this photo, has led fans to question if the two are getting back together.

Earlier last month, Messer even admitted to hooking up with Calvert.

In the clip, obtained by OK Magazine, Leah was asked, “Did you guys hook up?” She responded, “No.” But when asked, “Are you lying?” Leah said, “Yes.”

As OK notes, this isn’t the first time the two have hooked up since their divorce. During last year’s reunion, Leah said that they “had fun” when they took a trip to NYC.

But are they getting back together? During last year’s reunion, Jeremy said that the couple co-parents well, and doesn’t want to ruin anything for Addie.

But in last week’s episode of TM2, Leah’s daughters took her phone and came across her flirty text messages with Calvert. Leah said, in response, “I like Jeremy because it’s Addie’s dad… Do I think there’s any possible relationship stuff? I honestly don’t know.”

For now, it seems the two are intent on keeping their relationship platonic.

Earlier this week, Leah took to MTV’s Youtube page to offer some wisdom to the stars of the new Teen Mom spinoff, Young and Pregnant. She said, “When dealing with baby daddies, communication is key. Both parents deserve to be in the child’s life. That is the most important of all.”

Be sure to tune in to a new episode of Teen Mom 2, airing tonight on MTV at 8pm ET/PT.

