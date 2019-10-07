Leah Remini Appears on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as Guest Judge

Tonight, Leah Remini will return as a guest judge on Dancing With the Stars.

Be sure to tune in to watch some of your favorite celebs take to the stage on ABC tonight at 8pm ET/PT.

Cheryl Burke Weighs In

As fans may remember, Remini danced with Tony Dovolani in 2013, when she finished fifth, and has filled in for host Erin Andrews in the past. In the words of Cheryl Burke, who will no longer be competing since her partner, Ray Lewis, had to exit the show due to a flare-up of a previous injury, since Remini isn’t a professional dancer, she will be “the people’s voice.”

Pop Culture quotes Cheryl as saying, “She’s not going to try and be this technical judge, because that’s not what she is. So she’s going to be more for like the people’s voice!… She loves the show. She’s very opinionated. We always talk after the show and I love to hear her thoughts. Some will be able to be used on television!”

The dancer continued talking about her BFF, saying, “I gotta give her some tips… I’m gonna be in her ear the whole time. ‘OK, now say this, say do a little bit more cha-cha-cha.’”

What did she make of last week’s decision not to send anyone home? Cheryl tells US Weekly, “I was a little surprised! I think it was what was fair for sure. Just knowing the show’s history, I thought for sure they were going to eliminate someone and then just save someone on Disney week or something.”

Val Chmerkovskiy Is ‘a Little Nervous’ for Leah Remini to Guest-Judge

Speaking to ET recently, Chmerkovskiy admitted that he was a little nervous to have Remini step in. “She says it how it is. She’s done the show, so she’s familiar with the pressure… I’m excited. I’m a little nervous because she’s brutally honest, but I’m excited to have her back.”

Why return in the first place? From October 7-13, ABC is hosting a “Cast from the Past” week with cast reunions on its current shows.

According to Gold Derby, some other cast members returning inclde Cheers stars Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt on The Goldbergs. Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs will make a guest appearance on Grey’s Anatomy. And Dan Aykroyd will step onto The Conners.

Tonight, the celebs will open up the show to Panic! At the Disco’s, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It.” Some of the songs that our contestants will dance to include “Jolene”, “Proud Mary”, “If I Can’t Have You”, and “Somebody to Love.”

And just to clarify for fans out there who are reading the rumors online, Hannah Brown is not in a relationship with her dance partner. Last Monday, she told US Weekly, “We are dance partners, and we have the best time together, and we have a friendship that is great… I think I’m done with roses, so mirrorball [trophy] is what we have our eye on.”

Be sure to tune into Dancing With the Stars, airing tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

