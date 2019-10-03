Leopard on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far

The Masked Singer is back on television, airing Wednesday nights on Fox, featured with an all-new cast of 16 carefully-disguised celebrities. One of those characters is the Leopard, who will be performing for the first time on the season’s second episode, airing on October 2 at 8/7c.

A number of clues were revealed before, during, and after the Leopard’s first performance, and initial guesses regarding the Leopard’s celebrity identity were made by the judges and viewers watching and live-tweeting at home. Here’s what we learned:

‘The Masked Singer’ Leopard Clues

The Leopard is dressed in a royal Baroque costume, and their “Super Sneak Peek” introduction revealed that it was designed to hide the celebrity’s body shape, making it harder to guess who’se behind the mask. The Leopard speaks with a British accent, but that’s not necessarily a clue – the celebrity could be using a fake accent for the character, to throw off viewers.

The Leopard also provided a major clue during the first clue package, saying “I’ve been spotted with the president,” though they did not specify if they were referring to the current president or a former one.

Leopard on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

The clue about the Leopard’s costume being designed to disguise the celebrity’s body shape has many guessing that a man is behind the mask, but fans’ initial guesses on Twitter were all over the place.

Some guessed Michelle Obama, while others said the British accent and reference to “MEOW-ntains” meant the secret celebrity was Julie Andrews.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.