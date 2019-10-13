Letterkenny Season 7 Cast Spoilers, Premiere Date & Schedule

Letterkenny’s highly anticipated season 7 premiere airs bright and early Monday morning at 12:01 ET/11:01 CT on Hulu (Tuesday night, 11:01 p.m. CT). The Canadian sitcom will return as a Hulu Original series, with the streaming service taking over the exclusive streaming rights to all upcoming seasons of the show south of the border.

“We know from the current success of our Original comedy series’ Ramy, Shrill and Pen15 that our subscribers are looking for hilarious, unique and engaging programming,” Hulu’s Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, said in a press release. “Letterkenny checks all of these boxes and then some. Since we first premiered season one last summer, the fan-following and conversation around the series has gained exciting momentum. We’re proud to have the show join the Hulu family.”

Fans will have six new episodes to binge this season and most of the original cast will be returning for season 7. Continue reading for details on the cast, schedule and spoilers for the new season:

The Main Cast Returns For Season 7, Including Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett & K. Trevor Wilson

The comedy, which is quickly becoming a cult-classic with catchy phrases like “pitter patter let’s get at’er,” and “that’s a Texas-sized 10-4,” was created by Jared Keeso, who also stars on the show as main character Wayne. The show focuses on the different sects of people who make up the small, fictional town of Letterkenny, including the hicks, skids, hockey players, members of the First Nation (referred to as “the natives”) and the religious, church-going folks.

In addition to Keeso, the series stars Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward, and Tiio Horn. Jacob Tierney, who developed the show with Keeso and has directed much of the series, also stars in several episodes. Check out the returning cast and characters below:

Jared Keeso as Wayne

Nathan Dales as Daryl

Michelle Mylett as Katy

K. Trevor Wilson as Dan

Dylan Playfair as Reilly

Andrew Herr as Jonesy

Tyler Johnston as Stewart

Evan Stern as Roald

Jacob Tierney as Glen

Other fan-favorite characters returning this season include Lisa Codrington as Gail, Kaniehtiio Horn as Tanis, Dan Petronijevic as Mr. McMurray and Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray, among others. Keeso is the executive producer, co-writer, star, and creator of the show, while Tierney is an executive producer, director, and co-writer.

The Show Became a Massive Hit After its Jump From YouTube to Crave & Has Been Called a ‘Refreshing & Intoxicating’ Series

Known for its dry humor and quick delivery, the show has continued to gain in popularity since it first aired in 2016. According to The Cinemaholic, Letterkenny has been branded as a “refreshing and intoxicating” series, with a “funny, mad, droll, childish, and spiky” storyline. The show includes a thick Ontario dialect and has a Trailer Park Boys feel to it, although it’s vibe is more “hick” than “trailer trash criminals.”

According to a review by Globe & Mail, “Not since Trailer Park Boys launched have we heard the flavorful, salty Canadian vernacular used with such aplomb and abandon.” Rolling Stone calls the show “marvelously goofy” and “strange, simple, [and] delightful.”

Tune in Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. ET or Tuesday night at 11:01 p.m. CT to catch the season 7 premiere of Letterkenny, only on Hulu.

READ NEXT: TV Premieres & Schedule for October 2019

