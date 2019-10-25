Lifetime’s ‘Sweet Mountain Christmas’: Meet the Cast & Watch Online

Tonight Lifetime is kicking off its Christmas original movies. The “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” feature begins with Sweet Mountain Christmas. Read on to learn more about the movie, how to watch it, the cast, and where it was filmed.

How To Watch ‘Sweet Mountain Christmas’ on TV or Online

Sweet Mountain Christmas premieres tonight, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Lifetime is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Country music star Laney Blu (Hilty) hasn’t been back to her Tennessee hometown in years. It wasn’t the kindest place to grow up, so when her career skyrocketed at seventeen she was happy to leave it behind. Though she’s set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC, Laney decides to make a quick pit-stop to see her family. When a freak snowstorm hits, she finds herself stranded in the town, and is roped into taking part in a local Christmas concert. As Laney spends more time in her hometown, it becomes less and less like she remembered it. She begins to fall in the love with the people, place and just maybe, a handsome snowplow driver named Robbie (Rosner). When the storm lets up, will Laney head off to NYC or will home be where her heart is?”

Interestingly, the movie was originally going to be called “Christmas Detour.”

The recently wrapped Christmas Detour has, expected, received a name change and is now SWEET MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS, which will kick off Lifetime's season. Marcus Rosner's co-star is THE Megan Hilty and unlike last year's SANTA'S BOOTS, looks like she'll get to sing this time. Yay! pic.twitter.com/DoqZvPvPId — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 22, 2019

The Cast for ‘Sweet Mountain Christmas’

The movie stars Megan Hilty as Laney Blu. Last year she starred in Lifetime’s Santa’s Boots. She has many credits to her name, including Sofia the First where she voices Prisma, The Good Fight, I Shudder, The First Wives Club (Kim), BrainDead (Misty), The Good Wife (Holly), Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, All Stars, Robot and Monster, Sean Saves the World, Smash, Family Guy, Louie, Prayer Hour, The Closer, and much more.

Marcus Rosner stars as Robbie. His previous credits include Valentine in the Vineyard, Poinsettias for Christmas, UnREAL (Warren Johnson), Christmas in Evergreen, A Harvest Wedding, Infidelity in Suburbia, Summer Dreams, A Christmas Detour, When Calls the Heart (Charles Kensington), Once Upon a Time, and more.

Kate Isaac also stars. She plays Robbie’s sister, Lori. Isaac told My Devotional Thoughts about the movie: “It’s a story about having all the things you want in life and then realizing you actually want something more – or different, then figuring out what that looks like in partnership with the life you have built.”

Kate’s previous credits include When Calls the Heart, Chesapeake Shores, A Heavenly Christmas, Loudermilk, Motive, and much more.