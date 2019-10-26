Lifetime’s ‘The Road Home for Christmas’: Meet the Cast & Watch Online

Tonight Lifetime is continuing its Christmas original movies. The “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” feature premieres its second movie, The Road Home for Christmas. Read on to learn more about the movie and how to watch it.

How To Watch ‘The Road Home for Christmas’ on TV or Online

The Road Home for Christmas premieres tonight, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Lifetime is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Two rival musicians, Lindsay (Marla Sokoloff) and Wes (Rob Mayes), who perform in a dueling piano show, suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. During the drive, the mismatched pair find themselves surrounded by Santa conventioneers, saving a Christmas nativity play, performing onstage in Nashville with music royalty (Marie Osmond), and braving a massive snowstorm which just may lead them to making sweet music together. The Road Home for Christmas is produced by Hybrid, LLC. Jeff Schenck serves as executive producer.”

The Cast for ‘The Road Home for Christmas’

The movie stars Marla Sokoloff as Lindsay. Her credits include Fuller House (Gia Mahan), Summer in the City, Hot in Cleveland, Grey’s Anatomy, The Fosters (Dani), Mind Games, CSI: NY, Flower Girl, Maneater, Gift of the Magi, Meteor, Big Day (Alice), Modern Men, Desperate Housewives (Claire), The Practice (Lucy), Over the Top (Gwen), Party of Five (Jody), Full House (Gia), and more.

Sokoloff told Parade about the movie: “It has so many parts to it, and that’s exactly why I wanted to make this movie. It has emotional story beats, music beats, and such a wonderful relationship between these two characters who start off not liking each other and then it blossoms into something unexpected.”

Rob Mayes stars as Wes. His credits include Proven Innocent, My Christmas Inn, Dangerous Matrimony, Thor: Ragnarok, SWAT, Frequency (Kyle), Mistresses (Marc), Finding Carter, The Legends, The Client List (Derek Malloy), 90210 (Colin), Jane By Design (Tommy), NCIS, and more.

Marie Osmond also stars in tonight’s movie as Cassie. She’s a successful singer, TV performer, talk show host, and so much more. Her debut single Paper Roses had the number one spot on two Billboard charts. Now she’s a multiple gold and platinum artist and has written three New York Times bestselling books. She also co-founded the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

