Paul Rudd’s ‘Living with Yourself’: Netflix Release Time & Cast

Paul Rudd’s new series on Netflix, Living with Yourself, premieres on October 18. Here’s a look at what time it premieres and all the details about the series you’ll want to know.

‘Living with Yourself’ Will Be Released on Netflix on Friday, October 18

Living with Yourself will be released on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. Pacific (3:01 a.m. Eastern) on October 18. So that means that any time you visit Netflix on Friday, October 18 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the movie will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live. The movie will be released at the same time everywhere, not staggered. So these are all the same times, but in different time zones:

Release Times in the U.S. (October 18)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (October 17)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (October 17)

The synopsis for the series reads: “Burned out on life, Miles undergoes a strange procedure at a strip mall spa – and wakes up to find he’s been replaced by a better version of himself.”

Here Are Some Previews & Details About ‘Living with Yourself’

Here’s a trailer for the new Netflix series.

In the movie, Rudd’s character has an experimental procedure done that he thinks is going to improve his life. Instead, it just ends up creating a clone of himself who’s better in many ways.

The cast for the movie includes a lot of great names.

Of course, there’s Paul Rudd playing the lead role. He’s also the lead in Ant-Man, appears in Between Two Ferns, stars as Andy on Wet Hot American Summer, is Bobby on Parks and Rec, was Mike on Friends, and much more.

Aisling Bea also stars. Her many credits include The Way Up (Aine), Finding Joy (Amelia), I Feel Bad, Hard Sun (Mari Butler), Gap Year, Trolled (Charlie), The Fall (Nurse Sheridan), The Delivery Man (Lisa), Fit, The Town, Trivia, Dead Boss, Cardinal Burns, The Savage Eye, Fair City, and much more.

Alia Shawkat stars. She starred as Lila on Transparent for eight episodes, the voice of Blanche for Summer Camp Island, and she’s perhaps best known for playing Maeby on Arrested Development for 84 episodes. She was also on Search Party, City Girl, Adventure Time (voice), Drunk History, Getting On, and much more.

Desmin Borges plays Dan. His credits include You’re the Worst (Edgar), Dietland, The Guest Book, Preacher, Next Caller (Derek), Switched at Birth, A Gifted Man, and much more.

Karen Pittman plays Lenore Pool. She’s known for her role as Willa Hays on the popular Paramount series Yellowstone with Kevin Costner. She played Angela on NOS4A2 and Priscilla Ridley on Luke Cage. Her other credits include The Blacklist, Elementary, Blindspot, The Americans (Lisa for seven episodes), One Life to Live (Nurse 1 for four episodes), and much more.

Zoe Chao plays Kaylyn. She’s also starring on Love Life which is in pre-production. She was Isobel on Strangers for 17 episodes and Mo on The OA for two. She was Shayna on The Comeback in 2014 and Rue on God Particles.

Joseph Bessette plays Jerry. His credits include The Perfect Murder, Gotti: Godfather and Son, Quantico (hostage), Brown Nation, and much more.

Rob Yang stars as Left. He’s well known as Lawrence on Succession, which is currently airing. His other credits include Madam Secretary, The Americans (Don), Adam Ruins Everything, Twisted (Principal Mark Tang), One Life to Live (Dr. Degroff for 12 episodes), and much more.

Eden Malyn plays Margaret. Her many credits include Love in NY, Law & Order, Orange is the New Black (CO Sikowitz), House of Lies (Zanna), and much more.

You can watch Living with Yourself here when it releases on Netflix.