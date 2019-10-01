Jewlz Sykes: Louie Rankin Survived by His Wife of 30 Years

Jewlz Sykes aka Julie Sykes was Jamaican actor and singer Louie Rankin’s wife of 30 years. The couple had three children together. In total, Rankin had seven children. Sykes confirmed Rankin’s death in a car crash in Canada on September 30 in an Instagram post.

Rankin was 55 years old when he was killed. The dancehall singer was a native of Jamaica and grew up across the country in Saint Thomas Parish and East Kingston. Rankin went by the moniker, Original Don Dada. Rankin is perhaps best known to U.S. audiences for his appearance in the 1998 movie, “Belly.”

At the time of his death, Sykes had been living in Toronto. The crash that claimed his life occurred in the Melancthon Township, 70 miles west of Toronto, at around 9 a.m. on September 30. Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police Constable Shannon Gordanier told Global News, “We got the call at 9:17 a.m. this morning. Both vehicles were single occupants – one person in each vehicle. We’re waiting for the traffic collision investigation team to attend the location and help us determine exactly what did happen. We’re not speculating at this time.”

Sykes, who was also her husband’s executive assistant. Sykes wrote in her post, “There are no words!!! 😭😭😭💔💔💔

Sleep with the angels my King!” In her Instagram bio, Sykes refers to herself as an executive assistant, promoter, celebrity hostess, screenwriter, “aspiring baker,” booking manager and product tester. In March 2015, Sykes hosted a birthday party and roast of Rankin.

In a March 2014 interview with Tallawah Magazine, Rankin said his wife is Jamaican and understands his lifestyle with being on tour. Ranking said, “She saw me go through the grind and the struggle.” He added, “She’s always there; she accepts it. A lot of times when I go out, women go crazy over me, but she doesn’t mind that. She already knows she’s The One. She knows her place. So I love her.”

