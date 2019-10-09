Luke Perry Honored on ‘Riverdale’: What Happened to Him?

Tonight is the heartbreaking episode of Riverdale where Archie is going to learn about his dad. But what happened to Luke Perry? He died on March 4, 2019. This article will have some spoilers for the Season 4 premiere of Riverdale.

Luke Perry Died of a Massive Stroke in March

Luke Perry died of a massive stroke in March 2019. It was unexpected and left fans, friends, and family in shock. He was only 52 and he passed away several days after suffering the stroke, TMZ reported.

He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California after suffering a stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California home. The doctors did everything they could. He was sedated with the hope that his brain would be able to recover. But he passed, the damage too much to survive.

Perry had dealt with health problems before his death, but nothing that could have foretold the unexpected stroke. He had severe back issues and a cancer scare in 2015 when precancerous growths were found and removed during a colonoscopy. As a result, he advocated for early cancer screenings and was eating a much healthier diet.

Perry is survived by his children, Jack and Sophie Perry. He was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer. He’s also survived by his mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Ay Coder, and other friends and family.

On Riverdale, Luke Perry’s character Fred Andrews — Archie Andrews’ father — was often known for being the best dad on Riverdale. In fact, for many people, Luke Perry’s Fred Andrews was their favorite character. He was the most grounded on the show and his relationship with Archie was a fan favorite. It’s going to be tough to go on watching the show without Luke Perry.

Luke Perry’s last appearance on the show was in April 2019. It was his last filming for Riverdale before he died. Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, the show’s showrunner, said about those scenes: “This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…”

Tonight’s Episode Is a Tribute to Luke Perry

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

Tonight is Riverdale‘s tribute episode for Luke Perry. It’s the heartbreaking episode where Luke Perry’s character, Fred Andrews, says goodbye. Archie is going to learn about his dad tonight, and it’s going to be heartbreaking. Although fans don’t know how Archie Andrews will be written off the show, most assume that the character is going to die.

Fans were told last season that today’s episode was going to be a tribute to the man who was the heart of the show. Perry passed away before the third season finished filming, but the producers decided to wait to write off his character until they could do a fitting tribute to him. And that’s what is happening tonight.

Here are some tributes the cast shared about Perry. Lili Reinhart wrote on Instagram: “Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke. We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day. I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he’s watching from above. We love you, Luke.”

Skeet Ulrich shared this tribute:

Here are some more tributes:

Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl, wrote in the Instagram post below: “This photo is from my first upfronts for Riverdale, Luke walked me through the entire experience as he did with most of the new experiences I encountered after booking this show. I didn’t even know this photo existed but it explains our relationship to a T. He was always so generous and supportive and patient with my learning and growing through some of the most formative years of my life. I am so lucky to have known you Luke. You were one of a kind and impacted everyone’s lives in such a meaningful way.”

Shannon Doherty will be part of the tribute tonight, E! News reported. She wrote on Instagram after the taping for tonight’s episode: “I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale. The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever.”

READ NEXT: How to Watch the Riverdale Season 4 Premiere Online