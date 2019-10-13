Mark Cuban Sounds off on his Appearance on the Most Expensivest with 2 Chainz

Back in March, Dallas Maverick Owner and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban shared that he would be featured on 2 Chainz’ new tv show and asked us to stay tuned.

It turns out that the new show that Cuban was referring to was Most Expensivest, which is featured on Viceland. In the episode Cuban and 2 Chainz visit the Dallas Equestrian Center. According to its about page, it is the premier equestrian facility in the Dallas area. Per the GQ Magazine’ YouTube Page, the Dallas Equestrian Center is also the home of the best horse trainers in the country in the world, including Kathy Davidson, Stacy Lane-Davidson, & Natalie Cone. The episode begins with a horse on The Horse Gym 2000, which will run you $40k.

The machine, according to David Sanderson, who is the managing partner of the Dallas Equestrian Center, says it inclines, declines, and helps with rehabbing the horse.

2 Chainz asked Mark Cuban if he would have invested in the product if it would have come his way on Shark Tank?

“Umm, I’m not smart enough to buy horses, but see it, it’s a great idea, said,” Cuban.

How Big Is the Dallas Equestrian Center?

“We are 9 acres in downtown Dallas, we have 118 horses, and our lesson program does 200 lessons per week at $100 per lesson.

Most little kids are going to buy a horse or two and take 3-4 lessons per week,” said Sanderson.

Are there Horse for Sale at Dallas Equestrian Center?

‘Yeah, we do, buying, selling, and leasing. If you want something safe, your kids can come ride and have some fun. As you go up in levels you are looking for performance, do they jump better or move better like this horse, which is 100,000 dollars. A $100,000 is kind of like the entry-level for a horse. You could spend $250,000, $500,000 or $1,000,000 on a horse,” said Sanderson.

The dollar amount that you spend is just on the horse that doesn’t include the essentials needed to take care of the horse or even shipping or going to horse shows and hotels for you to stay in.

If you want to fly your horses, they can be shipped via FedEx to their destination. They also have layover barns, and horses also require passports according to Sanderson if they leave the country, which Cuban and 2 Chainz like many of us were surprised to hear. Some of the FedEx planes will gut out the cargo to make room to store horses to fly them where ever they need to go.

Mark Cuban Weighs-in on His Experience on Most Expensivest With 2 Chainz

“I did a show with Chainz, and he’s my guy I’m not a horse guy and neither is he, but we had fun walking around and talking to people into that scene. It was fun he is always getting into new stuff and I always like working with him,” Cuban told me.