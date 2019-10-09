The Masked Singer Season 2 Reveals: Who Was Unmasked So Far

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 4 airs on Wednesday, October 9. During the episode, the last 4 characters of the season will have their debuts performances, and another competitor will be eliminated, revealed the character hidden beneath the costume.

Although we only know the true identities of three of the season 2 characters so far, we do know that all 16 disguised celebrities are very accomplished in their respective industries. When adding up the accolades and personal statistics of all 16 contestants, FOX has revealed that the celebrities have a combined total of 140 films, 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 31 Billboard No. 1 singles, 22 Broadway shows, 20 platinum records, 19 Emmy wins, 15 marriages, 8 divorces, 7 Super Bowl wins, 6 multi-platinum records, 5 Hall of Famers, three New York Times bestsellers, and two have been named Time Magazine’s “Most Influential People.”

Here are the celebrity contestants who have been unmasked so far:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

The Egg Was Revealed to Be…

… Johnny Weir!

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir was the first celebrity unmasked on season 2. For his debut performance, he sang “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga.

After he was voted off, Weir told ET Online “The thing that I think is so special about The Masked Singer is that there is a hero for everyone. You get the people, like me, who aren’t singers, that just want to live out that pop star dream that they had when they were kids and get on stage and sing, but you get to be anonymous behind a mask and nobody is going to judge you and say, ‘Oh my gosh, Johnny Weir wants to be a singer.'”

The Ice Cream Was Revealed to Be…

… Ninja!

Professional gamer and Twitch streamer Ninja was also revealed during the two-hour premiere. During his performance of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, one of the most telling clues about his identity was a dance moved performed by his back-up dancers – a move Ninja admitted is specific to him among fans and fellow gamers.

After his identity was revealed, Ninja took to Twitter to reflect on the experience to his 4.9 million followers, writing “Getting up on that stage and singing on #TheMaskedSinger was 100% the scariest thing I have ever done. Happy to have been on the show and stepped wayyyy outside my comfort zone I was terrified when filming that! Going to continue pushing my own boundaries <3 #IceCreamMask."

The Panda Was Revealed to Be…

… Laila Ali!

At the end of episode 2, the Panda was unmasked and revealed to be Laila Ali, who is an undefeated boxer, author, and the daughter of Muhammad Ali. Her costume had been carefully padded to disguise her true body type, and none of the judges guessed that she was behind the mask.

Although Ali is not a professional singer, she delivered an impressive performance. On stage, after her unmasking, Laila reflected on her time performing as the Panda. She told host Nick Cannon “Oh my God, it was crazy… I’ve always loved to sing, I’ve always been shy with singing, but it was fun to perform with no one knowing.”

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.