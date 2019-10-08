Megan Thee Stallion 2019 Tour & How to Buy Tickets

Megan Thee Stallion is one of 2019’s breakout stars. Her single “Hot Girls Summer” is still on the charts, and she has netted guest spots on some of the year’s biggest albums. As such, fans are eager to see her perform in person. Read on for tour dates and details on how to buy tickets to see Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion will be touring consistently through the end of 2019. Some of the most notable stops on her tour include the Beat Music Fest in Orlando, FL and the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, TX. Some of the artists who will be accompanying her onstage during these performances are Migos, Meek Mill, Trina, Miguel and Boosie Badazz.

Wednesday 09 October 2019 at Center Stage Theater, Atlanta, GA, US

Friday 11 October 2019 at Criterion Theater – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City, OK, US

Friday 18 October 2019 at Vanderbilt Univ Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN, US

Thursday 24 October 2019 at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, Miami Beach, FL, US

Friday 25 October 2019 at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, US

Saturday 26 October 2019 at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, San Antonio, TX, US

Friday 01 November 2019 – Sunday 03 November 2019 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, Las Vegas, NV, US

Saturday 23 November 2019 at the Lott, Orlando, FL, US

Friday 13 December 2019 at the Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX, US

Saturday 14 December 2019 at Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, US

Ticket prices vary depending on the venue, but you can purchase tickets via select websites like TicketMaster, StubHub and SeatGeek. Megan talked to Essence about her career breakthrough, and how her mother inspired her to be a rapper. “I knew I wanted to be a rapper when I was, like, 5. My mom was a rapper,” she revealed. “I would go to the studio with her, and that definitely showed me I can do this, I wanna do this. I remember my first time ever listening to rappers like Pimp C and Biggie, and being like, ‘All this would sound super cool if a girl was saying it,’ so I gotta go do this.”

DJ WillAye praised Megan’s stage presence, and said that fans will be in for a treat. “I knew she started rapping but to see the star power was like, ‘Whoa.’ … [Initially,] she was only supposed to perform three songs, but they gave me a flash drive with five songs on it,” he recalled of their first time onstage. “We go through all five songs perfectly… That’s what set us apart. You don’t get the same show every time.”

DJ WillAye said that Megan wants to make sure the fans have a good time. “She’s the coolest person on Earth. She wants everyone to have a good time,” he told Revolt. “She wants everybody to feel comfortable… She’s not faking it when she’s driving the boat. That’s really who she is. She is having everybody driving the boat (laughs). Dancers are damn near scared like, ‘I don’t want to drive the boat today but, we’re going to drive it because Megan wants [us] to.’”