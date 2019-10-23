Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Archie Appears in Documentary

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs in the United States on Wednesday, October 23 at 10/9c on ABC, featuring the royal couple’s first international trip with their baby son, Archie. When the documentary first premiered on ITV, viewers were excited to see that Archie makes a few on-screen cameos, offering some insight into how the royal family operates and indulging fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child.

Harper’s Bazaar screenshotted a few notable moments featuring the 5-month-old royal with his famous parents. The moments where Archie was featured or referenced are being reviewed as the documentary’s most upbeat for Harry and Meghan. In one particularly sweet moment, Harry holds Archie as Meghan walks with her hand on Harry’s back; a glimpse into the family of three’s quiet moments spent together.

ABC News confirmed that getting to see how Harry is as a father was a highlight while watching the documentary, commenting that “Harry shows himself as a doting dad, carefully wiping Archie’s drool from his mouth and cradling Archie while Meghan finishes an interview.”

During the documentary, according to Town & Country Magazine, both Harry and Meghan took the time to reflect on the significance of sharing their first trip as a family of three in Africa. Meghan said “I think [South Africa is] really an inspiring place to be, and the first place for us as a family trip like this to bring our baby.” Later on, she added “It’s not lost on us what a huge and significant moment that is,” Meghan said. “And I think Archie will look back at that [for] so many years and understand that right at the beginning of his life, he was fortunate enough to have this moment with one of the best and most impactful leaders of our time. It’s really special.”

They commented, too, on Archie’s demeaning during their trip. Harry said “I tell you what, he clearly loves Africa as well, because he was up looking out the window, he’s found his voice now. He was bouncing up and down, he’s making more noise than he’s ever made, and he’s smiling all the time.” Meghan doubled down on this sentiment, adding “We thought he was happy before! He is the happiest here, just so chatty the past two days.”

During and after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their 10-day trip to Africa with baby Archie, they shared photos and videos on their social media, several of which document Archie’s time in Africa. One notable moment for Archie, which he will appreciate more when he’s older, was his introduction to Archbishop Tutu.

If you just can’t wait for the documentary to air to see footage of baby Archie and his parents, Access shared a video of Archie being cuddled by his parents in the trailer released ahead of the documentary’s debut. You can watch the adorable exchange below:

VideoVideo related to meghan markle & prince harry’s baby archie appears in documentary 2019-10-23T16:28:29-04:00

Tune in to Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, airing on ABC at 10/9c on Wednesday, October 23.